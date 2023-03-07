MENOMONIE — The health of the Red Cedar River watershed will be the focus of this year's 11th annual Red Cedar River Watershed Conference.

The conference, slated for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at UW-Stout, will feature three keynote speakers and several breakout sessions, including one with two Stout professors and one with a UW-Eau Claire professor, the university announced in a news release.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.