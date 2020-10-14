ALTOONA — The American Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin is is seeking heroes from the region.
The aid agency is seeking nominations for community heroes for its 2021 Heroes Breakfast awards.
Each year the Red Cross recognizes everyday heroes in northwest Wisconsin with awards and an event based on nominations from neighbors, co-workers, friends and family members.
Nominees should be people who have performed heroic acts in 2020 in one of seven categories: Adult Good Samaritan, Youth Good Samaritan (age 18 or younger), Community Hero, From the Heart Hero, Lifetime Hero, Military Hero and Health Care Hero.
"Whether they’re stepping up to assist during a medical emergency or helping others through a lifetime of volunteerism, heroes reflect what is best about our community. They also inspire others to follow their example," the Red Cross said in a news release.
A full description of each category and a nomination form are available on the event website: redcross.org/northwestwiheroes. People also can call Kyle Kriegl at 715-271-8395 to request a nomination form.
Nominees may come from any of the Red Cross Northwest Wisconsin chapter’s 17 counties: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pierce, Pepin, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor and Washburn. Nominations are open until Dec. 31.
Selected heroes are scheduled to be honored at the Heroes Breakfast on Wednesday, March 10, at The Florian Gardens Conference Center in Eau Claire.