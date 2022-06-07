EAU CLAIRE — The Red Letter Grant recently awarded four $2,000 awards to emerging women-owned businesses based in western Wisconsin.
This spring’s awardees are:
• The Good Wives, Eau Claire: The Good Wives will be a small, locally owned and operated restaurant in Eau Claire. It will specialize in locally sourced, sustainable food that is made from scratch by chef Ella Wesenberg, an Eau Claire native. Her style is based on inspiration stemming from Midwest comfort food with a continental European style such as from-scratch pastas made with local grain, freshwater fish, house-made charcuteries and hearty seasonal salads.
• Rhythmic Renewal, Eau Claire: Rhythmic Renewal teaches people how to enjoy the benefits of their monthly cycle instead of being victim to it. By helping people transform the way they relate to their hormone cycles, menstruation becomes an empowering guide to navigating life’s inevitable ups and downs with confidence. The business includes trauma-informed yoga, hormone cycle awareness and creative self-care tools.
• Tayler Mattingly, Elmwood: Mattingly is opening an at-home childcare facility in Elmwood, where there is currently only one childcare provider. She hopes to fill a gap for working families in the rural community. She has not yet named the business.
• Two Ovens Bakery, Eau Claire: Two Ovens Bakery is a cottage bakery creating healthy artisan sourdough baked goods, including breads, scones, granola, hand pies, crackers and seasonally inspired creations using a variety of freshly milled flours from heritage grains grown organically in the Midwest.
Red Letter Grant, a charitable organization that aims to support and empower female entrepreneurs, received 36 applications from women living in 10 counties throughout the region. Applicants were judged by a five-person committee of judges who selected four winners based on criteria including viability to succeed, need for grant dollars, need in the community and passion for the business.
The Eau Claire-based nonprofit was founded in 2016 by Eau Claire entrepreneur Rebecca Cooke, who remains the group’s executive director.
Since that time, the nonprofit has awarded $84,000 in grants and hosted more than 50 small-business events and workshops, helping 31 women-owned businesses launch throughout 10 counties in west-central Wisconsin.