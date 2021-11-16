EAU CLAIRE — The Red Letter Grant recently awarded four $2,000 awards to emerging women-owned businesses based in western Wisconsin.
This fall’s awardees include:
• Mesha & Co. Doulaing with a Purpose, Eau Claire: Mesha&Co aims to capitalize on the growing holistic community that seeks to hire a doula that aids in the support of the mother during labor and delivery.
• Mi Mi Café, Eau Claire: Mi Mi Café is a mobile food trailer that serves authentic Vietnamese street food. It sets up at local farmers markets and private businesses and serves Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches, noodle bowls, broken rice and coffee and tea. The business plans to use start-up funds to help buy and equip a food truck.
• Raybay’s Donuts, Eau Claire: Raybay’s Donut Co. is a boutique doughnut business that produces fresh, gourmet doughnuts in a variety of recurring and seasonal flavors in the Chippewa Valley. The start-up funds will be used to help open a brick and mortar shop.
• Tilly’s Training & Tutoring, Chippewa Falls: Tilly provides comprehensive training in multisensory structured language education that prepares individuals for certification eligibility through the Academic Language Therapy Association and International Dyslexia Association. TTT also provides therapy level remedial instruction for children who struggle with reading.
Red Letter Grant received 14 applications from women living in 10 counties throughout the region. Applicants were judged by a five-person committee of judges that selected four awards based on a number of criteria including: viability to succeed, need for grant dollars, need in the community and passion for the business.
The five-year-old Eau Claire-based nonprofit, which was founded by Eau Claire entrepreneur Rebecca Cooke, has helped 27 women-owned businesses launch throughout 10 counties in west-central Wisconsin.