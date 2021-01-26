MADISON — The People’s Maps Commission will hold a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to seek public input from constituents of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District on the upcoming redistricting of legislative maps.
The hearing is the commission’s fifth in a series of at least eight meetings, one for each one of Wisconsin’s eight congressional districts. The virtual public hearing will include testimony from subject matter experts and also provide Wisconsinites the opportunity to express how they have been affected by legislative redistricting and share their ideas for how Wisconsin can achieve fair maps.
Experts scheduled to testify Thursday are Katie Fahey and Michael Li. Fahey is the founder and executive director of The People, an organization that aims to support Americans in finding common ground and empower individuals to get involved in the political process. Li serves as senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, where his work focuses on redistricting, voting rights, and elections.
The deadline for registering to testify was 5 p.m. Tuesday, but people also can find links to watch the hearing or submit written comments through the People’s Maps Commission website at govstatus.egov.com/peoplesmaps/hearings-meetings. Written comments will be reviewed by the commissioners and are public record.
Gov. Tony Evers created the commission to draw up nonpartisan maps for the Legislature to consider after the 2020 Census. While Republicans who control the Legislature are expected to approve their own maps, the dynamic has changed from a decade ago because Wisconsin now has a Democratic governor, who has the power to veto them.
Every 10 years states redraw legislative and congressional districts using data from the decennial census.
Voters in Dunn and Rusk counties were the latest regional residents to express support for nonpartisan redistricting in the Nov. 3 election, when they overwhelmingly approved advisory referendums calling on the Legislature to adopt a process of independent, nonpartisan redistricting.
In Dunn County, the vote was 13,918, or 64%, in support of the measure and 7,735, or 36%, in favor of retaining the current process of enacting redistricting plans through the Wisconsin Legislature like any other bill. The referendum passed 4,146-3,077 in Rusk County, with 57% of voters voting yes.
Similar referendums passed Nov. 3 in all nine other state counties where it was on the ballot: Adams, Bayfield, Brown, Crawford, Door, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Rusk and Waushara. Such a referendum has now been approved in 28 counties, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Eau Claire County passed its nonpartisan redistricting referendum in 2018.
Selected by a three-judge panel, the commission is a nine-member nonpartisan redistricting commission charged with drawing fair, impartial maps for the state of Wisconsin.