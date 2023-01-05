MENOMONIE — UW-Stout announced Thursday the appointment of Katharine Reed as the university's new vice chancellor for University Advancement and Alumni Relations.

Reed will provide leadership to the development and implementation of university-wide and unit-specific strategies for development and alumni engagement, the university stated in a news release. Her duties will include overseeing the Stout University Foundation and donor relations.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.