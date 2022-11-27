EAU CLAIRE — More than 64% of Eau Claire voters chose to support a $98.6 million school referendum earlier this month, and the Eau Claire School Board is now moving forward with its tentative financial planning phase.

Mike Clark, of R. W. Baird, will present a possible referendum financing plan that includes a timeline and possible use of a parameters resolution during tonight’s board meeting.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.