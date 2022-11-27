EAU CLAIRE — More than 64% of Eau Claire voters chose to support a $98.6 million school referendum earlier this month, and the Eau Claire School Board is now moving forward with its tentative financial planning phase.
Mike Clark, of R. W. Baird, will present a possible referendum financing plan that includes a timeline and possible use of a parameters resolution during tonight’s board meeting.
No motion is expected during this portion of the meeting.
The board is also expected to hear from Superintendent Michael Johnson, who will address district-wide academic performance per the standards established through the board’s coherent governance policies in April 2021.
According to board documents, academic performance across the district is assessed based on Forward Exam, ACT and Wisconsin Civics Exam results. Johnson has indicated in the document that the district is making reasonable progress toward achieving its desired results, but some exceptions have been noted.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in the administration building, 500 Main St., room 137. People can attend the meeting in-person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
The board will meet in a closed session at 6 p.m. to discuss legal and employment matters, according to board documents.
The board will vote to approve the formation of a Key Communicator Group, a committee of individuals from the community tasked with meeting with the board to discuss issues, share observations and offer suggestions.
