In honor of Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11, UW-Eau Claire will host members of the Vietnam Veterans of America-Chapter 351 of Appleton and their mobile museum and military resource fair.
The touring program, titled “Reflections of Vietnam,” brings a moving and educational opportunity to see artifacts related to the Vietnam War and allows eight veterans to present their unique stories and reflections of the experience.
The program at Haas Fine Arts Center will include the following:
• Museum display: 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., Haas Fine Arts Center lobby.
• Program and presentation: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m., Phillips Recital Hall.
The event is free of charge and open to all members of the campus and area communities. Campus parking permits are required until 3 p.m. in F and S stalls. Visitor permits are free and can be obtained at the Visitor Center located at the corner of Roosevelt and Park avenues.
Senior Brian Bauer is president of the UW-Eau Claire Student Veterans Club and has played a key role in bringing the program to campus.
“This event provides valuable insight into the life and experiences of these Vietnam veterans,” Bauer said. “Something often lost to the general public is how veterans are different by virtue of their commitment to defend this country, but they are also everyday people with unique lives, perspectives, experiences and dreams.
“These stories, told through the eyes of those who were there, provide a sense of just how impactful their experiences were to themselves and the country. They are stories that can inspire, draw reflection or stir empathy in the audience so that these stories, these heroes are not forgotten.”
This event is sponsored by UW-Eau Claire Military and Veterans Services, Veterans Club, McIntyre Library and Affirmative Action Office.
For additional information, contact Miranda Cross-Schindler, military and veterans services manager, at CROSSMK@uwec.edu or 715-836-5212.