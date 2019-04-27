Fatal accident victim identified
The Dunn County sheriff’s office released the name of a motorcyclist killed early Friday in a crash.
Richard J. Larson, 56, of rural Boyceville was traveling east on Highway V in the Dunn County town of Sheridan when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle entered a ditch, and Larson was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident was reported at 12:41 a.m. and remains under investigation.
Drugs collected in Eau Claire County
Partly as a result of a National Drug Take Back initiative Saturday, the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office will be turning over about 3,050 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired medication to the Department of Justice for disposal.
Local agencies collected 250 pounds of that total Saturday, while the remainder was brought in over the past six months at designated disposal locations.
Visit doseofrealitywi.gov for more information.
From staff reports