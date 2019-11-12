Regis Catholic Schools President Mark Gobler has announced his retirement effective June 30, 2020. Gobler became President of Regis Catholic Schools in 2013.
“He has brought his knack for noticing talents in our employees and encouraging ongoing development,” said Fr. Derek Sakowski, Dean of the Eau Claire Deanery. “He has left us with many talented prospects among our staff who are capable of serving in bigger and better ways. We thank him for his dedicated service.”
Gobler and Sakowski have been working together in planning for Gobler’s eventual retirement for the past year-and-a-half.
Gobler is a 1973 graduate of Regis High School and he plans to stay in the area following his retirement.
“I have been blessed to finish my career in education working for the same school system I attended for 12 years," Gobler said. "The influence the sisters and priests had on me during those years created a definite impact on my life."
A search for Gobler’s replacement will begin soon.