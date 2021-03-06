EAU CLAIRE — Professional actress Colleen McDonnell has found success on both sides of the camera in a challenging — and highly competitive — industry.
The 1985 Eau Claire Regis graduate found early success on the stage and in 2011 made her network television debut in an episode of "Criminal Minds" shortly before landing a spot on the CBS soap opera "The Young and the Restless."
McDonnell, who resides in Santa Clarita, Calif., a northern suburb of Los Angeles, said everyone on the "Criminal Minds" set was "very kind" and that the experience proved valuable when a scene of hers was cut due to time constraints.
"It was a highly emotional scene in which I was running through police tape to get to my family with the lead characters holding me back," she said. "After the scene was shot, the head writer on the show came over and thanked me for my performance.
"So it was terribly disappointing that the scene was cut, but a great learning lesson for me about this business. You must let go of what you can't control."
More recently, McDonnell played the recurring character of Maya on the TV show "Red Ruby," a supernatural teen drama. Seven episodes ran in 2019 but production was then put on hold because of COVID-19.
"Red Ruby was pure fun. How can you not love working with vampires?" McDonnell said. "I'm not sure if they will need me in Season 2, but I loved every minute of working on it."
The family business
McDonnell's father, William, was a successful stage actor and is a retired theater professor from UW-Eau Claire.
"He and the other faculty members directed some incredible productions that had a lasting effect on me," Colleen said. "They were magical. I was very fortunate to have two parents who constantly exposed my siblings and me to the arts."
McDonnell graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a degree in theater and as a senior performed in the school's production of "Blue Collar Blues" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Her favorite roles, however, came later in stage productions in Tampa, Fla. — "The Beauty Queen of Leenane" and "The World of Jacques Brel." McDonnell described the former as a "a very intense play; a dream role" and said the singing required of the latter was a challenge.
"I had to reach into a raw, visceral place in both productions," she said.
Hometown recollections
Fond memories of Eau Claire abound for McDonnell.
"I love Eau Claire, and I'm so happy whenever I can go back," she said. "I loved Carson Park, especially when I was a Girl Scout going to day camp there every summer. My mom was our Girl Scout leader, and we had so much fun.
"I used to twirl the baton in the annual Fourth of July parade, and we had baton recitals at Owen Park."
At Regis, she competed in forensics under the tutelage of Ella Shaw and went to state in solo acting and poetry reading. McDonnell also performed in high school musicals and on the pom-pom squad.
"Regis was home to the En Avant Dance Studio — with the luminous Mary Liz Gilbert — when I started high school, so I had the ability to take dance with her instead of P.E., which was great," she said. "I'm much better at dance than volleyball."
Shaw returned to Eau Claire after retiring from 35 years of teaching high school English, the last 27 in Durand following six years at Regis.
"She was an intelligent student who was very dedicated to the performing arts," Shaw said of McDonnell. "When Colleen was performing in forensics, she had a way of capturing the room and knew how to use facial expressions and gestures to add to her compelling performances."
Shaw, who directed McDonnell in a number of shows, lauded her performances as Cha-Cha DiGregorio in "Grease" and as a lead in "Godspell." The latter performance in particular stands out for Shaw.
"Directing that show was one of the best memories I have from teaching high school," she said. "Colleen very much connected with her leading character in the troupe.
"I can still remember her slamming the auditorium door as she entered at the point of betrayal, making the audience gasp, and how she carried herself so strongly to the stage, completely in character."
Current interests
Today, McDonnell also works as a casting associate in commercials. A year ago, she traveled to Eau Claire to see family while working on casting in Winona, Minn., for a Super Bowl commercial featuring Winona Ryder.
When downtime allows, she spends time with her husband watching films, reading books and flying kites. McDonnell also rescued two "precious kitties" and has been volunteering with the Linda Blair Worldheart Foundation for six years.
"It feeds my soul to work with the the dogs there," McDonnell said, "and Linda is tireless in her work — she's very inspiring."
Yet acting remains a passion as well.
"Colleen has always had a spark about her that has set her apart," Shaw said. "Not many students decide to follow that career path, but she was very determined.
"So, is it a surprise that she has been able to make her way in the entertainment industry? Not at all."
For others interested in taking on the challenge, McDonnell said focus and perseverance are critical as is "finding great teachers and a supportive environment like I had at the University of Minnesota-Duluth."
"But you also have to be true to yourself," she said. "There's a famous quote attributed to Oscar Wilde, 'Be yourself; everybody else is already taken,' which is true — we are all unique.
"You have to take a lot of rejection as an actor, but you must be able to let it go and continue to move forward. Be kind to yourself, continue learning and trust your instincts."