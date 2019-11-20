Regis officials said Wednesday there is no additional safety concerns after a Regis High School student made a threat Tuesday and was removed from the school's campus.
"At this time, officers with the Eau Claire Police Department have concluded their interviews and have no safety concerns for any of our Regis Catholic Schools buildings," the school system said in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
No details about the student's age, grade, gender, or years attending the school system have been released. No school system officials were available for any additional comments Wednesday.
Upon learning of the verbal threats a student made about students and staff Tuesday afternoon, school officials called Eau Claire police to investigate. The student was located and removed from campus, according to a notice that Regis Catholic Schools sent to parents.
Regis school officials learned of the threat at 2 p.m. and immediately called police. The threat involved the middle and high school, but was not directed toward younger children at the Regis Child Development Center that shares the same buildings on campus, according to the notice.
Aside from police presence, the school operated as normal during Tuesday afternoon's classes and there were no ongoing concerns for student safety.