State Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, announced Tuesday his candidacy for the 10th Senate District in 2020.
The 10th District seat is held by Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, who won a special election in January 2018 to succeed longtime incumbent Sheila Harsdorf, R-River Falls, who stepped down to become former Gov. Scott Walker's agriculture secretary.
Stafsholt, a small-business owner and St. Croix County native, has served in the Assembly since 2017. He joins Republican business owner Cherie Link of Somerset in the race.
“As a State Representative, I was proud to work alongside leaders like Governor Scott Walker and Senator Sheila Harsdorf to usher in bold reforms which have saved taxpayers billions and made our economy strong," Stafsholt said in a news release. "I will be a Senator who fights against job killing taxes and unnecessary regulations. I will fight for reforms which create jobs and economic development opportunities, lower our taxes on our hard-working families and protect our liberties and values. I will use my proven experience to fight to get things done for OUR area in the State Senate.”
Stafsholt serves on the Assembly committees on Colleges and Universities, Financial Institutions and Insurance. He also chairs the Natural Resources and Sporting Heritage Committee and recently was named to the Speaker’s Task Force on Adoption and the Speaker’s Task Force on Suicide Prevention.
He is a member of the Farm Bureau, National Rifle Association, Wisconsin Corn Growers, New Richmond Chamber of Commerce and the Sportsmen’s Alliance. He is also a former member of the town of Erin Prairie Planning Commission and the Wisconsin Association of Mortgage Brokers.
The 10th State District consists of parts of Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.