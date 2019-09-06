The driver in last spring’s car-bicycle crash in Eau Claire that left the bicyclist with severe injuries had a blood alcohol content that was nearly three times the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin, reports say.
Prosecutors recently filed an additional criminal charge against Jack W. Swenson, a misdemeanor count of causing injury by operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content.
The charge was filed after lab results showed Swenson’s blood alcohol content was .228. The legal limit for driving is .08.
Swenson, 22, 2713 Thomas Drive, was previously charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of hit and run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of causing injury by drunken driving.
Swenson pleaded not guilty Friday to all three charges. He will return to court Nov. 1.
Swenson is accused of striking a woman on her bicycle on Eau Claire’s north side on May 19 and then leaving the scene.
The man admitted having four or five drinks before the crash, police said.
The woman sustained two fractured vertebrae, two broken legs, a broken arm, multiple rib fractures and two sprained ankles.
Besides striking the woman, police said, the man also hit six mailboxes, a car, fence and a fire hydrant.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to a vehicle-bicycle crash at Starr Avenue and Piedmont Road at 8:21 p.m. Sunday, May 19.
Officers arrived to find Carrie Flynn lying on her side with blood coming from her head and face. She was conscious but in a lot of pain.
Witnesses included Flynn’s daughter, who was running on the sidewalk while her mother was riding her bicycle on the street.
A witness said Swenson was southbound in the northbound lane on Starr Avenue. He crashed into Flynn after merging into the correct lane of travel.
The witness said Flynn and her bicycle were as close to the curb as possible when the crash occurred.
Flynn went over the top of Swenson’s vehicle after the crash and landed on the street.
Swenson continued south on Starr Avenue without slowing down or stopping. The witness followed Swenson’s vehicle until officers were able to locate him.
An officer contacted Swenson, who had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of intoxicants.
Swenson failed field sobriety tests.
Swenson said he did not remember hitting anything. He remembered having an altercation with a group of people where they appeared to be mad at him, but he left the scene before officers arrived.
When asked why he left the scene, Swenson said he had a quiz to finish.
When an officer told Swenson he hit a bicyclist, mailboxes, a car, a fence and a fire hydrant between the 600 and 1900 blocks of Starr Avenue, Swenson started to cry and said he never does this.
Swenson repeatedly asked for his computer so he could finish an online quiz.