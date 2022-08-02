Three Republicans are vying to take the place of incumbent Jesse James, who is running for state Senate, in the Assembly District 68 race.
The field in a district that includes parts of Eau Claire, Chippewa, Clark, Jackson and Trempealeau counties is comprised of Chris Connell of Eau Claire, Karen Hurd of Fall Creek and Hillarie Roth of Altoona. Nate Otto of Altoona does not face a primary opponent as the lone Democrat in the race.
The primary is Aug. 9, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.
The Republican candidates responded to inquiries from the Leader-Telegram in a question-and-answer format. The following responses were limited to 100 words. Some answers were edited slightly to meet that length.
What do you view as the most pressing challenge (in your district) we’re currently facing in education.
Connell: Our education system is a mess, churning out gender-confused, ill-performing and America-hating little Marxists. The social justice-based curriculum is harmful to families, society and especially the children who enter the workforce woefully ill-equipped to support themselves or contribute to society in any positive manner. Eau Claire’s school board has demonstrated a blatant disregard for parental involvement and input. I support allowing the entire $12,000-plus that Wisconsin taxpayers spend on every student every year to be completely controlled by the parents with regard to where and how their child is educated, with no restrictions.
Hurd: The right of the parents to know what their child is learning in school as well as any choices that their child is making in school, i.e. gender identity. The right of the parents to have input into what their child is learning or not learning.
Roth: There are currently many issues in education, the most pressing of which depends on which stakeholder group you talk to. For taxpayers, it’s school finances and the need for referendums. For parents, it’s the right to have access to, and a say in, what their children are learning. For teachers, it’s the working conditions and environment in which they are teaching. For administrators, it’s the learning loss that has occurred throughout the last two years.
Trying to narrow it down to just one issue is an oversimplification that leaves out many pieces of our education system.
What is a concerning issue, or two, specific to your region aside from education?
Connell: Every hardship facing Eau Claire residents for the last two years, when we have gone from the greatest economy in many decades to a recession, including sky-high gas prices, spiraling inflation, disappearing retirement funds, shortages of crucial goods, heating fuel through the roof and on and on are because of a stolen election. Which brings us to question No. 3.
Hurd: Adequate roads, police coverage, emergency medical services availability (and) broadband availability.
Roth: The top priorities of the people within my district are my top priorities, and I will work hard to ensure good roads and a strong infrastructure to serve our businesses and families, fiscal responsibility with our tax dollars, mental health services and EMS services to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens, workforce development that will ensure that we have skilled and trained workers, and a strong education system promising a bright future for our state.
What, specifically, separates you from the other Republican candidates in the 68th Assembly District?
Connell: I am the only candidate for representative of the Wisconsin State Assembly for District 68 who stands for decertification of the illegally conducted and mistakenly certified 2020 election, which was also riddled with widespread fraud. The recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision declaring the drop boxes illegal now and then is reason enough. I am already working with important people in Madison toward this end. ... I suggest that you provide your readers with an expose on the subject. I will be happy to provide you with a mountain of evidence. Your Pulitzer Prize awaits.
Hurd: I am at a place in my life that I have the time, energy, experience and knowledge that I can devote to serving my country by being a public servant, helping to shape and lead our district and state to be free to seek life, liberty and happiness. I bring small business experience, military service experience, public service experience, as well as writing and oratory skills to the position.
Roth: I have served our community in many ways that reflect my top priorities. I’m a Police and Fire commissioner for Altoona and believe that we need to support law enforcement by giving them the tools and support they need to keep our communities safe. I’m a school board member for the district of Altoona and believe in parent choice in education. I’m an RN who is pro-life and have the endorsement of Wisconsin Right to Life. I feel that my background in health care, education, law enforcement and emergency services, and community service makes me a well-rounded candidate.