Three Republicans are vying to take the place of incumbent Jesse James, who is running for state Senate, in the Assembly District 68 race.

The field in a district that includes parts of Eau Claire, Chippewa, Clark, Jackson and Trempealeau counties is comprised of Chris Connell of Eau Claire, Karen Hurd of Fall Creek and Hillarie Roth of Altoona. Nate Otto of Altoona does not face a primary opponent as the lone Democrat in the race.