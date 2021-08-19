ALTOONA — Watching images of the chaotic scene as the United States pulls out of Afghanistan prompted veteran Jason Church to take a step he had avoided for the past nine years.
In recent days, the Menomonie High School graduate sought out and watched the video of the 2012 roadside bomb explosion during his service in Afghanistan that led to the amputation of both of his legs below the knee.
"As I looked at it ... it reminded me of why I put on the uniform in the first place," Church said Thursday at a joint news conference in Altoona with Republican 3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden. "There are many that are left over there with that belief and that dream — that what they were fighting for was something more than themselves — and it would be a shame on every single person in this country if we forgot that. The words we say matter."
Church, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2020 GOP primary for the 7th Congressional District, said the U.S. government must keep its promise to take care of Afghan allies and thus he supports the decision to accept refugees in the United States.
Both Church and Van Orden stressed that U.S. veterans who served in Afghanistan shouldn't feel bad about their service because of the disturbing ending to America's longest war. Van Orden, who served two tours in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL in 2003 and 2009, encouraged any veterans who are struggling to contact a veterans crisis line for counseling.
Van Orden's message to fellow veterans: "The fact that the politicians screwed this up is not your fault."
"Make no mistake about this: This is a completely and wholly bungled operation," he said, blaming President Joe Biden's administration for blowing the end of a war with a cause he supported — kicking the Taliban out of power. "This administration, without a doubt, bungled this to the point where we're leading up to what may be the largest foreign policy debacle of my life."
Van Orden then pledged, if elected, to go to Washington and make sure nothing like it happens again.
While emphasizing that he, Church and many other Americans owed their lives to Afghans who supported the U.S. military efforts in that country, Van Orden also charged the Biden administration with failing to develop a plan to properly vet the Afghan refugees who will be streaming to the United States. That includes hundreds of refugees expected to arrive at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.
Van Orden insisted the administration needs to tell the American people what processes will be used to ensure that every foreign national that enters Wisconsin is a former ally, what the long-term plan is for refugees that will be granted asylum and what will be done with Afghans found to have worked with the Taliban.
"All of these things should have been thought of before we did this," he said.
Devin Remiker, interim executive director of the state Democratic Party, released a statement criticizing comments by Van Orden and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, regarding refugees.
"The scenes unfolding in Afghanistan are painful and gut-wrenching; and in this time, we should all treat each other with empathy and compassion," Remiker said. "Hate and bigotry have no place in Wisconsin — and Republicans like Derrick Van Orden and Tom Tiffany are trying to divide us when we should be coming together. That’s not leadership — that’s cowardice.
"Over the next few weeks, as many Afghans who served alongside our soldiers seek refuge here and the brave Wisconsinites who served our country return home, we should be ready to welcome every single person with patience and kindness, regardless of race or immigration status."
Remiker said Biden is leading by example by speaking out for basic human rights, promoting regional diplomacy and providing humanitarian aid.