WASHINGTON — A large subdivision could be coming to the town of Washington, but the development proposal, which has caused concern among residents, will likely not be voted on until March.
During a meeting last Thursday, the town of Washington board unanimously recommended approval of a request to rezone 234 acres from an agricultural district to a rural home district. It also tabled until March 18 a conditional use permit request to create a 117-lot development on that land. Craig Wurzer, owner of C&E Wurzer Builders, applied for the rezoning request and conditional use permit request.
The proposed development, called Orchard Hills subdivision, could be the largest in the history of Eau Claire County. Scheduled to take at least three years and multiple phases to complete, the homes would be built on land located at the northwest corner of Mischler Road and Deerfield Road just south of Eau Claire. Nearly half of the 234 acres are proposed to be left undeveloped for open space and preservation.
The conditional use permit request was tabled last week upon the recommendation from Jared Grande, Eau Claire County land use manager. Grande said there were a few inconsistencies and further adjustments needed in the request. He said county staff wanted more time to have additional information provided so that a more conclusive review and more definitive recommendation could occur.
The Eau Claire County Planning and Development Committee is scheduled to consider the same rezoning request and motion to table the conditional use permit request during its meeting Tuesday night. The rezoning request also requires approval from the County Board.
LaVern Stewart, who currently owns the acreage on which the subdivision would be built, told the Leader-Telegram he wanted to sell the land after many years of farming.
“It’s time for me to retire,” Stewart said. “There comes a time when you can’t do it anymore.”
Stewart plans to stay at his current home, where he said he has resided since 1971, for at least a few more years.
Stewart said he has had “extensive conversations” with Wurzer and his development group beginning in fall 2020. Stewart said he considered one other plan from a developer that “had merit” but ultimately decided upon Wurzer’s proposal.
“I’ve had opportunities to sell (the land) before, but I wanted to have a quality development that was good for the neighborhood and preserve as much land as we could for wildlife and trees and nature, and Craig Wurzer’s plan is the best one I saw,” Stewart said. “I think it’s an excellent plan for the neighborhood.”
Wurzer is part of CDPG Developers, the entity that would carry out the plans to create the subdivision if approved. The four members are Wurzer; Paul Holzinger, Holzinger Holmes; Damian Prince, Chippewa Valley Excavating; and Grady Wold, Trend Stone Surfaces.
Wurzer spoke during the town board meeting Thursday and touted the affordability and design diversity of the proposal.
The developers “intend this to be more of a custom home neighborhood,” Wurzer said. “It’s not going to be a cookie-cutter-type neighborhood.”
Holzinger also provided a brief overview during the meeting.
“This is the largest development ever proposed in Eau Claire County,” Holzinger said. “Although that may sound scary, I believe it’s a very good thing. We have a unique opportunity to plan all aspects of this project.”
One large purchase of land is better than several smaller buys because a long-term vision can be enacted, Holzinger said.
“By making a master plan now, we end up with an area that is very desirable and will continue to be desirable for decades to come,” Holzinger said. “By developing this area into single-family residential lots, we’ll be directly meeting the needs of a wide range of homeowners who want to be close to the city but want the privacy the town of Washington is known for.”
Holzinger said the “rural feel” of the area is another reason the location was chosen for the subdivision, but many residents argued the massive development would eliminate that rural atmosphere.
Resident concerns
During the public hearing portion of the rezoning request Thursday, 23 residents spoke in opposition to the proposed development. They cited concerns with maintaining a rural way of life, preserving farmland, traffic safety, noise pollution, light pollution and environmental impacts as reasons why they did not support the request.
Before Thursday’s meeting, the town board received 38 written comments from people against the proposed development, some of whom also spoke during the public hearing. The town board received two written comments and one verbal comment in support of the proposal.
More than 200 people have also signed an online petition opposing the development. Washington resident Drew Brandenburg is one of them.
Brandenburg told the Leader-Telegram he moved to Washington about four years ago and was drawn to the rolling green hills sprinkled with homes.
“That’s the rural character that brought me here, and that’s the rural character that the town of Washington speaks about wanting to preserve,” Brandenburg said. “The sheer density of this development brings about many concerns.”
The rezoning proposal includes preserving 105 acres, meaning about 45% of the 234 acres would not have homes built upon them.
“The goal is to disturb as little land area as possible,” the rezoning proposal states.
However, many residents expressed issues with 117 lots on 129 acres, saying they felt there would be too many homes in too small a space for a rural area. The minimum lot size for a rural home district is 1 acre.
Washington resident Matt O’Meara said he has lived in the area his whole life and has two children under age 10. He believes the proposed lot sizes are too small and said approving the Orchard Hills subdivision would create a dangerous precedent for further rural growth.
“The density is outrageous,” O’Meara said. “I think you’re also going to be setting the standard where other people are going to say, ‘If you’re going to do a development like that for them, then you better do it for me.’”
Washington resident Brian Binczak said he isn’t against land development in general but is opposed to this specific, large-scale development.
Washington resident Kristen Shill said she moved to the town in part because of the rural, private atmosphere for her family that includes two young children and a dog. She fears those characteristics will be eliminated if Orchard Hills is built.
“This development does not have a rural feel,” Shill said. “My privacy is going to be gone if this development goes through … I’m so disappointed that we’re even discussing this, because we thought this was going to be our forever home, and if this (development) goes through, I don’t think it will be.”
Another concern from residents included safety issues for pedestrians and bicyclists in the area dealing with an increase in traffic, particularly at blind intersections and on hilly roads.
Town of Washington Board Chair Mike Peterson said during Thursday’s meeting that vehicles are the priority for roads and that current and new roads will be sufficient for the traffic increase caused by the proposed subdivision.
“I’m sorry that some of the people may not feel it’s safe to walk on, but these are roads.” Peterson said. “Walking and biking are something that are secondary to the traffic of vehicles on these roads.”
Washington resident Leslie Foster said she has lived in her home for 45 years. Like many others, she expressed concern with safety and the precedent this development would set.
“It is your responsibility to protect and guard this town,” Foster said to town board members. “I would ask that you be good stewards of the town of Washington and that you not sell us down the river for those who are the highest bidders for the property.
Stewart, the current landowner, understands some people may not like the plan but believes that if the development is finalized they will have a favorable view of it.
“Some of the neighbors don’t like change, and that’s a normal thing,” Stewart said. “I’m confident that once it gets done, most of those that would not be in favor of it or maybe opposed will be happy that it’s developed the way it is.”
Brandenburg said he and others are concerned citizens who have several valid reasons to oppose the proposal.
“This isn’t a bunch of angry people that just don’t want this development,” Brandenburg said. “There was a concerted effort to show and demonstrate with documentation … how this doesn’t fit.”
Brandenburg said he and others hoped the town board would take more time to weigh residents’ concerns before making a final decision. For at least the next two months, that will be the case.