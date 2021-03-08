EAU CLAIRE — Residents expressed concerns regarding proposed construction on Riverview Drive during an Eau Claire City Council work session Monday night.
The project involves roadwork on a 1 1/3-mile stretch of Riverview Drive that connects to Riverview Park and is estimated to cost $3.53 million. The proposal does not include parking spaces on any stretch of the project. Several residents expressed the need for available parking on at least one side of the road impacted by the project.
Some residents were in favor of a sidewalk slated to be installed as part of the project from Hickory Lane to East Riverview Drive, while many others expressed opposition to the sidewalk. Leah Ness, deputy city engineer, said Monday that the city received a neighborhood petition and emails from 71 total people saying they were against installing a sidewalk.
Many residents also said they were in favor of installing a multi-use path on the east side of Riverview Drive, saying it would make the area safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.
One resident proposed delaying a vote on the Riverview Drive project and encouraging the city to redraw project plans to ensure adequate parking is available. That is one option for City Council when it considers the item during its 4 p.m. meeting today.
Omaha Street project
City Council members asked questions about proposed construction on an eight-block stretch of Omaha Street from Starr Avenue to McDonough Street. The project is estimated to cost $1.97 million.
Questions centered on concerns from churches that operate private cemeteries on the stretch of Omaha Street affected by construction plans. The churches would be obligated to pay special assessments as part of the construction costs. The item was delayed at the Feb. 23 City Council meeting after council members learned it would cost the churches more than $100,000 total in special assessments.
Councilman Andrew Werthmann asked what the costs would be if the project was delayed by one year. Ness said she couldn’t give a precise estimate but said the costs would likely exceed $2 million because of inflation with materials and labor.
Councilwoman Emily Berge asked if it was possible for the part of the construction project not affected by the cemeteries to occur this year and the remaining portion to occur next year. Ness said that is an option, but she noted that project and assessment costs increase over time.
Special assessment costs are: Lutheran Church Cemetery paying $31,587.95; Sacred Heart Cemetery paying $25,998.90; St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery paying $23,896.70; St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery paying $20,459.40.