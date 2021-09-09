EAU CLAIRE — The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 were one of those moments in which those who were alive can tell you exactly what they were doing when the news arrived. When Alan Jackson’s single asked “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” it was a question everyone could answer.
Twenty years later, people still remember.
Several weeks ago the Leader-Telegram put out a call for area residents to tell us where they were and how they found out about the attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and the crash in Pennsylvania. People did. The responses show the memories remain fresh for many.
Submissions have been edited for length and clarity.
Max Garland
What I remember most about 9/11 happened a few nights later along Highway 53 in Eau Claire, when people gathered for a candlelight vigil. The candles stretched along parking lots and sidewalks as far as you could see. Friends, neighbors, strangers standing in solidarity as passing drivers began to slow, honk, flash their lights. You could hear the bleat of air horns as the semis approached, rumbled away. There may have been hundreds of us, but it felt like thousands.
I hadn’t brought a candle, but a man who was leaving asked if I needed one, and before I answered he handed me his, then disappeared. I don’t remember his face, nor did I recognize most of those gathered along the highway. Some were probably neighbors. Some, like me, had happened upon the event. But I know Wisconsin well enough to know we were of wildly opposing political views. The man who handed me his candle apparently didn’t care how I voted in the last election or where I stood on school choice. What he knew was that we were standing in the dark together, and the terrible thing that had happened to all of us.
What I remember most about 9/11 is the borrowed light of a stranger, the luminous constellation of local citizens along the highway, the flashing lights of F-150s, Subarus, and Peterbilts. And to the stranger who handed me his candle, I’d like to say the same thing I’d like to say to those strangers now trying to illuminate our path out of this current tragedy: “Thank you.”
Janice Yates
School started as it always did at McDonell Central Catholic High School shortly after 8 on the morning of September 11, 2001. ... As I recall it was a sunny, bright blue day in Chippewa Falls, the same beautiful weather I later saw in New York City on television.
After taking roll call we started that day’s lesson. … I received a call on the school phone sitting on my desk. Puzzled, I turned around to answer it wondering what it could be. Any class in session was not supposed to be interrupted unless it was an emergency.
It was my son, Christopher, a police officer in Minneapolis at that time. I told him I was teaching and could not talk. He said, “Mom, listen to me. Turn on your television set. History is happening.” He worked the night shift and had just arrived home. Sitting down to relax, he turned the television on and saw all the action in New York. When the second plane flew into the South Tower at 9:05, which was 8:05 CST he realized it was probably a terrorist attack. He immediately called me and the secretary figured it must be an emergency when he insisted he had to talk to me. In reality it was a national emergency. He knew this was life-changing history.
Books were put aside as I turned on the television in the front of the classroom. Students were murmuring, wondering what was going on. ... All I could tell them was what Christopher told me ... we were probably being attacked by terrorists in New York City. You could hear a pin drop when I said that. We all watched in horror as we saw the pandemonium in the city, in the nation, as more facts came in since the four planes that crashed did so in a brief time span.
When the bell rang for them to go to the next class, I told them to share with their teachers what was happening. I had already called the principal on the phone and informed him of what I had been told. Also, I shared what was going on in my classroom. He then alerted the rest of the staff. Most of the rest of that day in my classroom and others throughout the building was a lesson in many subject areas. However, the focus was on the sheer number of people who had died or were injured in an attack from radical terrorists from across the world.
Rita Marrinan
As I walked to work at 5 a.m., I watched a plane fly by the partial moon and thought, “what lucky people” as I waved to them, as I do all planes flying overhead.
While sorting mail at the post office, a city carrier came out of the break room and said “some crazy idiot just flew into one of the twin World Trade Center towers.” We kept working when a co-worker’s wife called and said, “Turn on the radio or TV, something’s happening.” I ran to the break room, like everyone else, when our postmaster said, “Get back to work — they’ll show it again later!” I missed the whole thing.
Jan Francis
I was working in the library at Stillson school when I first heard the news of an attack on the World Trade Center. The principal and I watched in disbelief as the first tower fell. I was more than a little alarmed, as I knew my son was teaching at Stuyvesant High School about two blocks from the W.T.C. As we watched the broadcast I realized the danger he could be in. Shortly after the second tower fell, he called my husband and said they had been in lockdown and were now told to exit the building using only one door, so 3,400 students — plus faculty and staff — were now faced with the horror that had taken place so close to the school. Everyone was told to start walking north; each teacher should stay with their home room kids until they were picked up or in a safe place. We heard from our son that evening when he finally returned to his apartment in Brooklyn, very tired, stressed out, and terribly sad.
He didn’t say much about what he had witnessed, but said the heavy, choking cloud of dust, wreckage all over the streets and the noise of the sirens were unbelievable. Many students saw people jumping from the towers knowing they would die but, considering what was happening, for the most part the kids were well behaved. Because of bad air quality the school was closed for a month; during this time the rescue dogs and their handlers stayed there. ... The students were faced with seeing barges filled with wreckage constantly passing by on the river, each day walking by the memorials of flowers and photos of the missing that were nailed up on boards around the huge, gaping hole.
Jim Oliver
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 I was preparing to leave for my job in the newspaper office of the Daily American of Somerset, Penn., where I was the editor. As I was about to leave to take our dog for her morning walk, I noticed the television screen where smoke was coming from a building in New York City. When I returned, I learned the smoke had been caused by an airplane crashing into one of the towers of the World Trade Center.
As I watched, there was video of another plane crashing into the other tower. I decided I had better hustle to the office. I was thinking our publication that evening would center around finding information from local people who might have ties to New York City. When I got to work, I learned another plane had crashed into the Pentagon in Washington D.C.
Then the siren sounded from the fire station across the street. A message from our scanner was “Large Aircraft Down.” The scanner then cut out, so I made a call to the county courthouse, where one of our reporters was covering the regular county board meeting. I located her and asked that she go to the emergency office to find out where the plane had crashed.
She came back to the office, grabbed a camera, some sensible shoes and headed to the crash site in Stoney Creek Township, near the town of Shanksville. I began calling the rest of the staff to have them come to work early. When the next reporter arrived, she and I began fielding telephone calls from newspapers from around Pennsylvania, seeking any kind of information.
At that point, there wasn’t much except time and place. We did get some photos from people living in the area which we shared with other publications. Sadly, Flight 93 was totally destroyed and all the photos showed was bare ground with some burned trees in the background.
Donna Gavin
I was working at Mayo Health in the food and nutrition services at the time. Our pots and pans worker, the late Todd Amundson, came in at I think 10 a.m. to start his shift. He told our crew a plane had just flown into the World Trade Center. I thought, “big deal.” My lunch break was at 10:30, and I noticed the TVs in the cafeteria were on and it showed the World Trade Center on fire. While I was eating lunch, another plane flew into the building. This is when the world knew this was not just an accident. A bit later, the third plane was hijacked and was overtaken by the passengers who had received texts from family, regarding the terror attacks. The passengers forced the plane to crash into a field in Pennsylvania. As I am old, my memory isn’t what it used to be.
Beverly Hudson
I was employed as a music teacher in the Catholic elementary schools. I was not in the habit of listening to radio or in watching TV during my routine of preparing to go to work, so I did not hear about the planes attacking our country until I arrived at St. Mary’s grade school, where the classroom teachers were watching the events on TV in the 6th grade classroom.
My custom at the beginning of each school year was to teach and review our country’s patriotic songs — “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America,” “America the Beautiful,” “The Battle Hymn of The Republic.” My students learned who wrote the words and what occasion or places inspired them to do so.
When my sixth grade class (who had all seen some of the tragedy) entered the music room, they called out “We want to sing the patriotic songs!” So we did. Some tears were shed — at least by me. When the fifth, fourth, and third-graders arrived in music class, it was the same reaction.
On the following day I was scheduled to teach at St. James. There we lined up the entire school in the hallway and sang all of those same songs. It seemed to be the only appropriate thing that we could do to process and respond to the horrors we had seen, and the realization of our vulnerability as a nation.
Christina Norseng
I was setting up and coordinating a seminar in Eau Claire at the Holiday Inn campus. One of the attendees, an executive with a local company who was NEVER late for registration, finally showed up but was quite flustered. He said something about what was going on in New York City. I immediately left the meeting to find a television to see what was happening.
I spent hours trying to contact our 23-year-old son, who had been working in NYC for just a year and had a job in a skyscraper on Times Square. His job took him to many places around the city and I was frantic to locate him. As he told us later on, when he returned to the office from a morning work errand his boss told everyone they needed to get out of the building. He turned to our son and said, “And YOU need to call your family!”
Our son tried to help a friend buy a pair of flat shoes (she had on high heels) for the walk back to Brooklyn where they both lived. He turned down big money for the key ring flashlight he had that a shoe store (windowless interior storeroom and no power) owner tried to buy from him. Most cell phone lines were down or overloaded but we did get a quick “I’m OK” call from him later that evening. Thankfully, our 9/11 story had a happy ending and he left the “big city” in 2016.
Doris Bautch
9/11 is personal for me. I lost two colleagues who worked in the North Tower. They had safely exited the tower when they were advised that a woman in a wheelchair was stuck on a landing a few stories up. They raced in to save her.
That’s when the tower fell. They are truly heroes to be commemorated. So, let all of us remember those who perished at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on 9/11.
Birney Dibble
The annual reunion for Marines and Navy personnel who had fought in the Third Battalion, Fifth Regiment of the First Marine Division in the Korean War was to begin the evening of Sept. 11, 2001, in St. Louis.
I was living alone, having lost my wife of 52 years six months earlier. So Jerry and Nancy Miller, who lived in Madison, invited me to drive down there on Sept. 10 and go with them to St. Louis the next day.
A fine plan. We did so.
We left Madison about 8:30 the next day, drove merrily all day without the radio on because we had plenty to talk about. We stopped for self-service, self-pay gas once, stopped for a McDonald’s take-out lunch about 1 p.m. and arrived in St Louis about 6 p.m. We noted that the flags were all at half-mast, for which we could think of no reason, but Nancy suggested perhaps some local big-wig had died. And Jerry joked that they must have heard that the 3/5 Marines were in town and were getting ready for them.
The hotel parking lot was almost empty. We were able to park very close to the entrance. Instead of the usual 10 or 15 Marines in small clumps there were three men in serious conversation by the door. I knew all three and immediately asked where their very close fourth buddy was.
Andy answered: “Jason? Oh, he couldn’t make it.”
“Really? Why not?”
His eyes widened in surprise. “Why ...? Why, his plane was grounded.”
“Strange! There must be more than one plane this time of night from San Antonio ...”
“Hey, jarhead! Where you been? All the planes in the country are grounded!!!!!!!”
“Why?” Jerry, Nancy and I shouted in unison.
Andy said softly, “You really don’t know.” He pointed to the hotel, “Go take a look at the TVs.”
Joyce Smith
My husband Jim and I were in Canada on 9/11.
Three of us went into a gift shop and Jim waited outside. A man stopped and told him the U.S. had been bombed. We later tried to get news on the car radio, but they weren’t sure what happened.
We stopped for lunch and the waitress gave us her sympathy, but we didn’t know why. The bed-and-breakfast we stayed in that night had a TV, so we did get some news. We decided we could drive across the border, but news on the radio said the line was at least 15 miles long, so we made the best of it for our second week in Halifax.
When we got to Logan Airport in Boston, it was like an army base, with National Guard soldiers, rifles and dogs. A German shepherd followed me and wanted to check my purse. The solider said to sit down, and I let him check it out. The dog did take my bag of mints but it was taken away from him.