Menomonie is nowhere near the ocean, but it might have produced an admiral.
Capt. Peter K. Muschinske of Rice Lake is among 14 people nominated by President Joe Biden and named in a Flag Officer Announcement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The nominees are awaiting confirmation by the Senate Armed Services Committee and approval by the U.S. Senate.
Muschinske has been nominated for appointment to the grade of Rear Admiral (lower half). He is currently serving as Deputy Navy Region Hawaii Chaplain (and Regional Operations Center), Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
He stated, “Pending U.S Senate approval, I will be promoted to ‘07’ Rear Admiral (lower half) on 01 OCT 23 and begin my three-year duty as ‘Deputy Chief of Chaplains for Reserve Matters.’ This is the senior chaplain in the Reserve Component of the Navy.”
However last week Politico reported that “dozens, potentially hundreds, of general and flag officer picks” are piling up due to a blockade of military promotions over the Pentagon’s new abortion policies by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a member of the Armed Services Committee.
Muschinske, who has also twice served as interim pastor at Bethany Lutheran of Rice Lake and last year at Living Water Church of Cameron and continues to serve as a supply pastor at present, was preparing to retire from the military next February. A call from the Chief of Navy Reserve (VADM John Mustin) in early March changed all that, when he congratulated him on being selected (pending Senate confirmation) for the three-year assignment.
The youngest of five in his family, he moved to Rice Lake at age 7 when his father, the late Rev. George (and Mae) Muschinske, served as the Bethany Lutheran pastor from 1972-1980. His father and brother Keith were both Air Force chaplains. His brother Kent served as an Air Force pilot. Sisters Debbie and Andrea also live in the area now.
After graduating from Rice Lake High School in 1980, Muschinske served as a state FFA officer and spent a semester abroad, then attended UW-Barron County and UW-Eau Claire after which he earned his Masters degree at Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul. As a pastor, he served congregations in Dodgeville, Marshfield and Orange, California, along with a variety of interims with his and a partner denomination.
He was commissioned an ensign in the Navy in 1990 as a chaplain candidate. Upon ordination in 1992 and further naval education in 1993, he became a chaplain.
He was mobilized in 2006 and deployed to Iraq with the Seabees, then headquartered at Fort McCoy, followed by an extended active duty assignment to Navy Recruiting Command. For five years he recruited chaplains and chaplain candidates from various faith traditions, operating out of St. Louis, where he and his family lived for 13 years.
While in St. Louis, he also served students from Washington and St. Louis universities with Lutheran Campus Ministry. Other positions in his long and varied career include admissions work at Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, and a yearlong mobilization to New Orleans to supervise/mentor Navy chaplains and RPs assigned to Marine Corps billets.
He and his wife Katie have three grown children — Nicole, Erik and Lianna — each completing a degree program at present. They say their pup named Theo is learning theology from Peter and therapy from Katie, who serves as a mental health practitioner in the Rice Lake Area School District, while spending most of his time at their town of Stanley home-school setting.
Upon confirmation, Muschinske will have several training courses this summer, with his Fiscal Year 2024 Admiral select “class,” in preparation for the fall start date. These will be on the East Coast, which is where he will be reporting at least several times yearly.
The Deputy Chief of Chaplains has a primary responsibility for the health and vitality of the Reserve Component Chaplain Corps. Along with “Religious Program Specialists (RPs),” the enlisted partner, they comprise the Religious Ministry Team, which serves to ensure First Amendment protections and freedoms. Navy Chaplains are assigned to either Navy or Marine Corps billets (positions) in the Department of the Navy or with Coast Guard units (Department of Homeland Security). As Deputy Chief of Chaplains, Muschinske will work with the two active duty Navy Admiral Chaplains, one lower half (one star) and the Chief of Chaplains, Rear Admiral upper half (two star) with offices at the Pentagon.
The captain recommended an open source segment from a recent “60 Minutes” titled “Is the Navy Ready? How the U.S. is preparing amid a naval buildup in China.” The promo states “China has spent the last 20 years building the biggest navy in the world. As tensions with that country continue to rise, Norah O’Donnell boarded the USS Nimitz to report on the U.S. Navy’s readiness.”
Muschinske said the “60 Minutes” video features the admiral (US Pacific Fleet Commander) he served in his recent billet, headquartered at Pearl Harbor. The segment also includes a Green Bay representative, partnering with one from Virginia Beach, each from a different major political party and the former a prior service Marine, the latter, prior Navy.
He remarked, “When you hear ‘plausible’ outcomes of a maritime conflict in the Pacific, you see a particular place where Religious Ministry Teams respond as part of our sustainment mission. The reference to deaths by suicide, prevention and postvention (for the sake of living family and crewmembers), is another area where, partnering with embedded and off-site health care professionals, chaplains and RPs actively intervene.”
The 27-minute segment has been broadly appreciated by his peers, particularly those of his prior unit who have been keeping in touch. His new work (if confirmed by the Senate) will continue to find him in the company of other “capable, even-minded, well-read leaders like the Chief of Naval Operations, also shown on this segment.”