CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Rice Lake man will serve one year in jail after being convicted Wednesday of his seventh drunk-driving offense.
Daniel E. Mikkelsen, 57, 2723 23 ½ St., pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Steve Cray ordered the jail sentence, along with placing Mikkelsen on probation for three years. Mikkelsen must pay $2,562 in court costs and complete 300 hours of community service. He also must have an ignition interlock device for one year.
According to the criminal complaint, Mikkelsen was stopped by an officer at 9 p.m. Feb. 1 on Business 53, near 115th Street. Mikkelsen failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. A blood draw shows Mikkelsen had a .098 blood-alcohol level.
Online court records show Mikkelsen was convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2016 in Washburn County and was ordered to serve one year in jail.