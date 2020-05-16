A River Falls man died Friday after a bus rolled on top of him at Cedar Lake Speedway, in the St. Croix County town of Star Prairie.
Edward A. Nicholson, 62, a member of the safety crew, was helping to clear the speedway track after a collision during a school bus race around 9 p.m. Friday when one of the damaged buses rolled onto him, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's office.
Nicholson was extricated from the bus and emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County medical examiner.
The sheriff's office, medical examiner's office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident.
New Richmond EMS, New Richmond Fire and Rescue and Life Link Helicopter also responded to the scene.