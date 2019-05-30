As summer approaches, road maintenance crews in Chippewa County continue to deal with potholes and other repairs before the beginning of scheduled construction projects.
Brian Kelley, Chippewa County highway commissioner, said the winter and spring weather contributed to a higher amount of surface repairs and culvert replacements this year.
Kelly said the county and municipalities usually use patching to immediately address the worst potholes and problem areas by hand before using a grader and rollers to address bigger patches.
“It’s been a little bit more of a busy spring than usual,” Kelley said.
The county has used about 100 tons to patch hole material on its roads, Kelley said, while other municipalities in the county have bought about 350 tons for their own patching.
The county and municipalities have both used about 1,900 tons of material applied by grader and rollers to even out areas of their roads.
“That’s definitely above average,” Kelley said.
Now that spring is coming to an end the county’s scheduled construction projects are underway.
Upcoming projects include milling asphalt and paving Highway Q — scheduled for mid-July — and a bridge replacement on Highway XX, which was started May 13 and is scheduled to be finished in July.
The county will also be chip sealing parts of various roads from June 10 to June 21, including sections of Highways S, O, K, and P.
Kelley said drivers should be on the lookout for road crews and exercise caution around them.
Changes in state law currently in the works will allow work crews to report drivers violating the law, similar to school bus drivers, Kelley said.
Other recently proposed changes extend the increased penalties of violating the law while driving in a construction zone to volunteer crews as well.