ELLSWORTH — The St. Louis man accused of fatally attacking a fellow roofer in River Falls pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree reckless homicide Thursday in Pierce County Court.
Miguel Navarro, 26, could face up to 60 years in prison for causing the death of coworker Israel Valles-Flores, killed in a violent August 2018 attack.
One count of mayhem was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
“It was just at that moment I didn’t know what I was doing,” Navarro said of the murder during the hearing, with the help of a Spanish interpreter.
Pierce County District Attorney Sean Froelich appeared by phone during the plea hearing and recounted the acts leading to Navarro’s guilty plea.
Navarro, part of a four-man roofing crew at a River Falls job site, attacked Israel Valles-Flores with a circular saw while on the second story roof Aug. 6, 2018. Valles-Flores stumbled to the first-floor roof and was attacked again. He sustained nearly 10 cuts to the body including the face and neck.
Coworkers witnessed the scene and fled from the roof.
Valles-Flores was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities attempted life-saving efforts.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 6 at the Pierce County Courthouse. Navarro will remain in custody until then.
A pre-sentence investigation will take place by the state Department of Corrections and the defense will conduct an independent investigation.