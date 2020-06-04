CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls woman accused of fleeing officers May 15 has been charged in Chippewa County Court.
Danielle N. Ford, 29, 10200 175th St., has been charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and bail jumping.
Ford is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. Ford returns to court July 14.
According to the criminal complaint, Ford had arrived at a residence May 15 n the town of Anson in a vehicle that was believed to be stolen out of Illinois. As part of the terms of Ford’s probation, she was not allowed to be at that residence because of a prior domestic abuse arrest.
When an officer arrived at the home, Ford attempted to maneuver her car around the officer’s squad.
Officers followed her car, and observed she passed other vehicles in no-pass zones and she crossed double yellow lines. One officer observed that her speeds topped 120 mph during the pursuit. Officers eventually terminated the pursuit.
Ford headed north on U.S. 53, where she was eventually stopped by deputies from Barron and Washburn counties, after they used stop sticks on her vehicle.
Online court records show Ford was previously convicted in Chippewa County Court of possessing amphetamines and marijuana.