LADYSMITH — The Rusk County Sheriff's Department has identified the suspect and the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday near Sheldon.
Jesse O'Brien, 36, died from a single gunshot wound, the agency reported. His father, 59-year-old Scott P. O'Brien, was taken into custody. He has been booked on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm. As of Wednesday, he has not been charged in Rusk County Court.
The shooting was reported at 6:29 p.m. Friday from a call at N799 Highway G in the town of Marshall, near Sheldon. Court records show that is Scott O'Brien's home address.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is working with the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the county's medical examiner's office in handling the investigation.