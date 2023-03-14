EAU CLAIRE — HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and Encompass Health announced the opening of the Rehabilitation Hospital of Wester Wisconsin in a joint news release on Friday.

The 36-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital is located inside Sacred Heart at 900 West Clairemont Ave. The hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

