EAU CLAIRE – Area residents could be forgiven for having a little bit of deja-vu with the forecast. Snow is back, and the National Weather Service expects a fair amount for the region.
A little more than a week ago, forecasters expected a significant storm to move into northwestern Wisconsin. What the area received was, well, underwhelming. The weekend forecast includes another overnight snowstorm, with totals that could mean breaking out the snowblowers again.
There’s still some reason for caution. The NWS shows the highest potential for four inches or more south of the Minneapolis. The Chippewa Valley had, as of midday Thursday, a 50-50 chance of seeing that much. There’s high confidence in most of the area seeing “at least a few inches of snow,” according to the NWS Twin Cities office, but exact amounts remain uncertain.
The good news is that the storm should give people time to prepare. The first flakes aren’t expected in the area until Saturday afternoon. Most of it should fall by midnight Sunday, giving crews the overnight hours to clear off roads.
Temperatures will be more moderate on the back side of the storm, as well. Friday and Saturday highs in the teens will rise. The area won’t see freezing, but daytime highs should be back in the low- to mid-20s.