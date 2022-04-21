In April of 1976, President Abraham Lincoln was felled by an assassin’s bullet while attending a play at Menomonie’s Mabel Tainter Memorial Theater.
If that’s not the version you’ve heard before, keep reading.
The dastardly John Wilkes Booth pulled the trigger (or rather, a TV news reporter, J.B. Eckert, who was cast in the role) all thanks to a man named John Russell, who wrote the play “Black Friday” in the 1970s and watched it grow into a beloved piece of local theater during both its 1976 run as well as in its 1991 revival. Though Russell died in 2018, it hasn’t prevented the play from returning to the stage this May, this time under the direction of Melissa Kneeland, who also directs the Dunn County Historical Society.
But why? I wonder. Why, for over half a century have the people of Menomonie, Wisconsin, cherished a play written specifically for them on a subject with no direct connection to the city?
“I don’t think it’s going out on a limb to say that John would never back away from telling the biggest story,” Kneeland told me while sifting through boxes of playbills and photos from the original production during a recent visit to the Dunn County Historical Society. “If there was a story to tell, why not go for the biggest, most dramatic event?”
Steve Russell, John Russell’s son, added that his father’s motivation for writing the play was also linked to the theater itself.
“While the Mabel Tainter looks nothing like Ford’s Theater, (my father) did see a similarity — and an opportunity — in the box seats. They aren’t physically similar to Ford’s, but that they even exist in a small city like Menomonie is remarkable. Because of this feature, he started making a connection to the Lincoln assassination.”
Audience members beware, “Black Friday” is not your typical trip to the theater. For starters, it’s performed as a play-within-a-play, treating the audience to both “Black Friday” itself, along with scenes from “Our American Cousin,” just as Lincoln would have experienced it. Adding to its uniqueness, the play has no opening curtain, no closing curtain, and no bows.
“It ends with the event,” Melissa explained, “and the reaction of the people in the audience.”
Les Thornberg, who played in the orchestra for the 1976 production, still recalls the audience’s stunned reaction during the play’s opening weekend. In the moments after Lincoln was shot, actress Diane Lutz (who played the role of actress and stage manager Laura Keene) leaped to the stage and told the audience to go home and pray for the president.
“And everyone just ... got up and left,” Les said. “Nobody applauded. And we’re backstage thinking we must not have done a very good job, and the director says, ‘No! this is what we really want!’”
When I called Lutz 46 years later, she can still deliver the line perfectly: “Please go home and pray for our President.’ Is that it?’”
I confirmed that it was.
Diane recalled one show when members of a statewide Lincoln society were in attendance.
“When I delivered that last line, they were literally weeping in their seats,” Diane said. “It meant so much to them.”
The power of the play (or “happening” as John Russell preferred to call it) is its ability to transport modern audiences to Ford’s Theater on April 15, 1865. The original cast yielded that power throughout its first run. No sooner had the Mabel Tainter’s stage lights cooled than local praise began pouring in. The Dunn County News lauded the production as a “night of high drama” adding that “the people of Menomonie have added a not insignificant footnote to history.”
A production company from La Porte, Indiana, staged “Black Friday” a few years later, with the La Porte Herald-Argus’s drama critic describing it as “interesting and unusual.” So interesting and unusual that it shattered the city’s 53-year box office record, selling out all six performances and receiving rave reviews from South Bend to Gary.
Equally impressive, the 1991 revival sold 2,400 tickets — just 200 tickets shy of the city’s entire population.
While the play fills seats, it also fills the stage. Melissa joked that some days it feels like she’s working with a cast of thousands. Which is a good thing: a large cast means plenty of roles for local performers — many of whom are taking the stage for the first time, as was true throughout the show’s many runs.
“John was certainly an inspiration for how you don’t have to be in one lane or fit in any one box,” Melissa said.
By way of his own varied interests (historian, playwright, columnist, actor, visual artist, etc.) John Russell showed others the way. Even Abraham Lincoln (played in 1976 by a Colfax farmer named Edward Lausted with no acting experience) was glad to die a thousand deaths if his likeness lent itself to the cause of community theater.
“People knew John,” Melissa explained. “He photographed everyone’s baby. He photographed everyone’s wedding, their graduation photos. He was a part of some of the most intimate moments of their lives, and there was such immediate goodwill for him that it was only natural for people to want to support any project he was doing.”
Other cast members in the original production included a sixth-grader, a high school admissions counselor, an artist, a mechanic, a news director, a UW-Stout student from Kingston, Jamaica, and several retired community members.
Part Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” part Christopher Guest’s “Waiting for Guffman,” the circumstances that led to “Black Friday”’s original production — and its lasting effect on the community — are perhaps as important as the play itself.
“He was always looking for ways to combine his passion for the arts, history, local pride and his writing,” Steve Russell said of his father. “Black Friday” served as the perfect opportunity to do just that.
“Lincoln brought the country together,” reflected Lutz, “and the play did the same for our community.”
Kneeland added that the play (or “happening” rather) “galvanized the community to recognize its exciting potential.”
“We’re a small town,” she said, “but that doesn’t mean we don’t have the ability to create sophisticated and lovely artistic work.”