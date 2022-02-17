The 2022 Super Bowl was, once again, the most-watched American sporting event of the year. Over 100 million viewers tuned in (compared to a mere 23 million for the World Series).
Americans have spoken, and it’s bad news for peanuts and crackerjacks.
But it’s good news for football fans, many of whom can offer the play-by-play for games that took place half a century ago. Not me, but football fans.
Though there’s one Super Bowl even I can’t forget. Perhaps you can’t either.
The 2020 Super Bowl — a dramatic gridiron classic in which a pair of highly skilled athletes defied the odds and propelled themselves into Super Bowl history.
I’m speaking, of course, of Shakira and J. Lo.
I’m told a couple of football teams were also involved, but I was mainly watching for the commercials.
Imagine my surprise when, shortly after Shakira and J. Lo’s halftime show, my wife, Meredith, and I saw ourselves in a commercial. Locally aired, of course, but it still aired during the sporting event of the year.
Our jaws hit the floor.
“Umm ... did that just happen?” Meredith asked.
“Maybe?” I said.
Rewind to a subzero day six weeks prior, when my buddy — recently hired as the multimedia marketing coordinator for a local credit union — asked Meredith and me to “star” in a commercial.
Though our acting resumes were thin, we fit the casting call perfectly: two humans who also happened to be available on the shoot day.
In the spirit of friendship, we agreed.
Cut to a wide shot of me trying not to shiver along the Chippewa River while seated on a snow-covered bench. Then, a behind-the-shoulder close-up of me persuading my half-frozen fingers to use a cellphone to deposit a check online. Enter Meredith, who enters from stage left to greet me for what will surely be a leisurely afternoon of purchasing books at a local bookstore. You know, just another typical day in our lives when we aren’t wrangling three children, two jobs, and a diabetic dog.
Then cut to the bookstore, where we appear to engage in a robust conversation about the literature of the day, as married couples do, joyfully sharing passages, laughing on mute, and eventually making our way to the checkout counter with an enormous stack of books we can easily afford.
In the final shot, the camera pans to Meredith and me strolling down the sidewalk with our bag full of books, basking in another day of successful financial decision-making.
End of scene.
Though that’s hardly the end of the story.
Within a week, the commercial became so popular that Meredith and I couldn’t go anywhere without strangers asking us if they should refinance their boat, contribute to their 401(k)s or take that long-overdue vacation.
It was bizarrely funny at first, but then the ribbing began. Every time the commercial aired, we’d receive a flurry of texts from friends. And non-friends. And people to whom we replied, “How did you get this number?”
Things took a turn for the terrible once my students tuned in on their televisions.
“So, Professor Hollars, I don’t mean to alarm you,” one student whispered, “but I think you’re on TV ... .”
One afternoon I sat down to enjoy our local arts and culture magazine, and guess whose commercial still frame was staring back?
A few days later, while trying to log in to my credit union checking account, there we were on the homepage.
There was no denying it: we were, for the briefest of moments, “Eau Claire royalty” — a designation that came with just as much pomp and circumstance as one might imagine.
In other words, we still lived paparazzi-free lives. And autograph requests continued to hover right around zero.
Of course, we were the same people we’d always been, only now we came with a punchline and a YouTube video. A YouTube video, I was shocked to learn, that has been viewed some 250,000 times.
More viewers than readers I’ll have in a lifetime.
Which makes me wonder if perhaps I’m in the wrong field. Maybe it’s time to trade in the literary life for the glitz and glam of Hollywood. Or the gridiron itself.
Nah. It’s probably best I stick to literary readings for my dozens of adoring fans.
It may not be the Super Bowl, or the Academy Awards, but under the bright lights, you can barely tell the difference.