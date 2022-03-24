The mercury was dancing with 50-degree temperatures, a winter’s worth of snow melting and running down off the Wathkes’ ridge in ephemeral streams, and out of the forest appeared a dozen deer, looking as jaunty and sun-starved as college students ready for spring break.
I stood at the window and watched, black dog beside me. This is when I noticed that amongst the deer were two bucks, both looking slightly off-kilter, missing half of their ornamental headwear. Somewhere, I thought, perhaps very nearby, their missing antlers might lie upon the last of the snow. The deer moved on and I excitedly left the house following their tracks north and into a red-pine forest.
Shed-hunting is really the first hunt of the year. Before the first morel mushrooms pop out of the forest floor and before turkey hunting begins, shed-hunting marks a return to the outdoors. On the face of it, shed-hunting is a somewhat odd pursuit. This isn’t hunting for meat, or even delicious fungi. This is wandering a late winter/early spring corn field in search of fallen antlers. A person could reasonably ask, Why?
The very first time I found a shed was close to 20 years ago. I was living in Madison, but often ventured to nearby state parks and Nature Conservancy land as a respite from the city. In particular I favored Natural Bridge State Park. I would drive out into the country whenever possible and wander the circuit of trails surrounding the park’s namesake feature, a rather Zen-like stone arch or bridge. It was one gray Sunday afternoon in March when I noticed a two-pronged antler lying in the middle of the trail, as if a deer had intentionally left this memento just for me. I remember actually peering around at the landscape, into the surrounding forest as if to thank the unseen creature.
I’ve still got that shed. It sits on a coffee table in our living room.
There is nothing necessarily valuable about sheds, although a quick internet search will reveal a surprisingly robust market. They are as common as whitetail deer, after all. But finding one isn’t as easy as it seems. A person has to put in the time, put in the miles. For the past many years, when I’m not nosing around our land, I’ll visit Bryan Staff, who lives on a dramatic piece of land in Trempealeau County, a piece of country defined by proud ridges, rolling fields of corn, stone escarpments and healthy forests. It is whitetail-deer Valhalla. And yet, after hours and hours of searching, every time I’ve accompanied Bryan into the woods, I get skunked. Nothing, nada. Some days there is too much snow; looking for a white antler on a field of white snow does not make for easy searching. Some years perhaps we’ve ventured out too early and the antlers haven’t fallen yet. Other years, too late, and tufts of new green grass no doubt obscure the antlers.
And yet, we’re still out walking, still paying close attention to nature, to the elements. A person finds other oddities: the carcass of a huge 10-point buck obscured by tall swamp grass and reeds, a nearly forgotten cemetery, old garbage dumps. ... When the weather cooperates, I have the feeling of stealing a day, of eluding real-world responsibilities in favor of the frivolously beautiful. Talking with friends as we walk the woods and later, legs weary and face sunburned, sipping a cold beer before we say our goodbyes.
Still, I keep returning to the question of why? Why do we prize deer antlers? Whether the deer has been hunted and its rack adorns a wall, or, as in shed-hunting, if all we have are the disembodied antlers sitting on a coffee table, why? It is easy of course, to point at such things as a keepsake of a hunt, a day, a splendid moment. The antlers a souvenir from a hunt that represented time and sacrifice and discomfort and perhaps even an iota of danger. That sentiment makes sense, sure.
But after rolling the question around in my mind for years, I wonder if the attraction is hereditary, biological, ingrained. Our ancestors, not even so far removed from us in time, once used all of the hunted animal. Antlers were made into tools. When you reach down to the forest floor and clasp your fingers around an antler, that electricity still exists. There is a sense that this thing, although beautiful and unexpected in its way, could also come in handy. For a person like me, though, a writer, I’ve lost those hereditary skills and now, the antler is an object imbued with memory. It sits in a place of honor and sometimes as I pass through the room, I reach for it, or hold it while I watch something forgettable on television.
Spring marks a time when my children vocalize their belief that I am crazy because I head into the woods in search of deer sheds and later, elusive mushrooms. Sometimes I bring them along with me because I am sure that if it was them stumbling across a shed or, many weeks later, a morel mushroom, they would understand better why I spend so much of my spring looking at the ground, instead of facing the sun we’ve longed for, all winter long.