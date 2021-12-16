This Christmas morning, as the children gather round the tree, they’ll bypass the piles of presents in favor of an envelope tucked near the tree’s bottom branches.
“What is it?” they’ll ask, jumping up and down in their jammies.
“Oh, I don’t know,” I’ll say slyly. “Only one way to find out ...”
Six hands will then tear at the envelope, revealing within a gift unlike any other; one that has only been purchasable five previous times in recorded history, and which, due to its rarity, is often handed down between family members for generations.
The children will unfold the piece of paper to great confusion.
“You know what that is?” I’ll say.
They won’t. All they’ll know for sure is that it’s not plane tickets to Disney World.
“That,” I’ll tell them, “is one share of the Green Bay Packers!”
Blank stares.
“We own the Green Bay Packers!” I’ll explain.
At last, their eyes will light up!
“You mean we get tickets to all the games?” my son will ask.
“Well, no, not exactly ...”
“But we get to meet the players, right?” my daughter will try.
“No, I’m afraid not ...”
“Maybe free parking?” the littlest one will chime in.
(In this fantasy, the baby talks, too.)
“Nope.”
At which point the children will ask the question I’ve been asking myself since mid-November, when the Green Bay Packers’ sixth stock sale was announced.
“So ... what good is being an owner then?”
The answer depends on who you ask.
For the Packers faithful, it’s a chance to join the grand tradition of being an owner of the only publicly owned, not-for-profit, major league professional team in the country. It’s nice to know there’s not one fat cat owner calling all the shots. Instead, as of the last offering, the Packers have 361,300 owners, all of whom are more or less individually powerless to call any shot. True, we owners get invited to the annual shareholders’ meeting at Lambeau — where we get to make use of our “one vote per share” — but that’s where the power ends.
The Packers stock purchasing website could not be clearer on the scant perks of ownership. No, you don’t get tickets, or preferential seating, or the opportunity to earn any revenue from your stock. If you want your shareholders certificate, you’re entitled to one, for an additional fee of $35.
Despite this, the stock still sells itself, as evidenced by the fact that Packer fans purchased 110,000 shares — totaling $36 million — in the first 48 hours of the 2021 stock offering.
I did my part, plunking down $300 for a single share under the auspices of a “family Christmas gift.”
Why did I do it? I suppose it was my way of joining the “grand tradition” of fandom in a manner that involved no tri-cornered, cheese-shaped hats. A way to transform myself from a relatively new fan into a relatively new fan with a little more skin in the game. Oh, how I yearned to join millions of my fellow Wisconsinites in the Sunday ritual of plopping a seat on the couch and offering running commentary. To shout lines at the television like, “For crying out loud, can’t we figure out how to cover a kickoff one of these days?” and “Who’s guarding the guys in the flats?” with some growing fluency of what such things mean.
Though so far, my role as owner has not contributed to my love for the team.
I admit that I feel a bit queasy to have monetarily contributed to the next round of renovations at the “frozen tundra” (which is what this stock offering revenue has been earmarked for) given the complete unlikelihood that I’ll ever get to snag season tickets.
I joined the season ticket waitlist last month, though when I called the ticket office to ask just how long a wait I might be in for, the employee was curiously evasive.
“Oh, it’s so long that I couldn’t really say,” the employee admitted.
“So ... we’re talking decades?” I asked.
“Sure,” he said. “Have a good day!”
I needed some reminding on why I’d bought the share in the first place, so I reached out to Aaron Popkey, the Packers’ director of public affairs.
“Packers shareholders,” Popkey explained, “are a fabric of the franchise.” He continued: “While it doesn’t have the benefits of stock in the traditional sense, the value to fans is the special connection they have with the franchise, and the support they give.”
While the three most recent offerings raised revenue for stadium renovations, the first three, Popkey explained, “literally saved the franchise.”
That’s the part of the story I’ve been missing, I realize. Without the fans — and its many, many owners — the Packers would be history. How could we not feel pride in the team that we helped save?
Still, I was a little disappointed that an owner such as myself didn’t have a snowball’s chance at season tickets. As my friend and fellow owner Jeff explained, it is, indeed, a waiting game that for most transcends the human lifespan. But not for Jeff, who wisely placed himself on the waitlist in 1994. Though his family (who is from Green Bay) “forgot” to put him on the waitlist when the Lombardi Packers were the pride of the NFL, maybe he’ll finally get to see the fruits of his labor. Indeed, it’s a far more enviable position than his buddy, Paul, who more recently joined the list, and who has 140,000 people ahead of him. Meaning: at the current rate of movement on the waiting list, in 175 years or so, Paul’s great-great-great-great-great grandkids will have the privilege of donning the cheesehead and cheering on their favorite team.
When I ask Popkey about season ticket wait times, he concedes that the Packers prefer not to speculate. “Our season ticket holders renew their tickets at a rate above 99%,” Popkey said, “so with only a few hundred names coming off the list each year, and a list that’s well over 140,000 names, it may be some time.”
Some time, indeed.
Much of which I’ll spend on my couch, watching the game, and imagining Christmas 2196, when my great-great-great-great-great grandchildren reach for the envelope beneath the tree and at last complete what I started.