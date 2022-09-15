For over a century, if you drove north from Chippewa Falls on Highway 178, you’d see it off to your right: 486 feet of the oldest two-span Pennsylvania overhead truss bridge in the state. The first time I saw the Cobban Bridge, it looked like any other old steel bridge that had seen better days. I remember being momentarily struck by its charm. Maybe I snapped a photo.
What I didn’t do was dedicate years of my life to trying to save it from demolition.
That job fell to 74-year-old Chuck Nagle of Lake Wissota. In July of 2017, an annual safety inspection revealed a decline in the integrity of the Cobban Bridge, prompting the Chippewa County highway commissioner to close it while awaiting funding for a replacement bridge.
Chuck took the news hard. His love for the bridge stretches back to the 1950s when as a young boy, he and his parents crossed the bridge to Chuck’s grandparents following church. “In the old days, the bridge had a steel diamond tread plate on the driving surface, so it howled when you drove across it,” Chuck shared in a recent interview. “It was kind of a whistle, kind of a whine ... .”
The diamond tread was removed as part of the 1995 bridge rehabilitation, Chuck explains, due to teenagers speeding across it at all hours of the night, irritating the neighbors.
No one argues that the bridge hasn’t received its fair share of TLC. Over the past century, the bridge has received various rounds of maintenance and rehab, from new bearing pads to abutment replacements. Despite these efforts, the time has come for it to fall.
Chuck understands and agrees with the need to close the bridge — safety remains a top priority for him as well. But what he can’t understand is why a portion of the bridge couldn’t be preserved and relocated elsewhere.
“I’m all in favor of progress,” Chuck says, “and I’m in favor of infrastructure improvement, too. I’m in favor of allowing the public to get around easier and to have an easier life than the previous generation.
“But at the same time, when it doesn’t get in the way to preserve a piece of history, it’s worth trying.”
“Progress and preservation are both possible,” Chuck continues. “There’s no reason we can’t have had both.”
In the summer of 2018, Chuck founded Cobban Bridge Preservation, Inc. — a nonprofit organization whose sole purpose was to preserve the bridge in a new location. Over the next several years, he and his team planned, partnered, fundraised and advocated to move one span of the bridge a short distance to serve as a roadside park on donated land. Despite the organization’s efforts, the request was denied.
And so, Chuck changed course. If he couldn’t save the bridge’s physical structure, might he at least preserve it virtually? He reached out to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee architecture and urban planning professor Matthew Jarosz, who serves also as the director of the Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation. In May of 2021, Jarosz took his team to Jim Falls to digitally record the bridge by way of a drone. The process — known as laser scanning documentation — compiles millions of data points to create a 3-dimensional, digital model of the structure to be viewed from the comfort of one’s screen.
Though Chuck spent much of his career working in IT, he never dreamed that such technologies might be used to preserve a bridge. According to Jarosz, this sort of technique is indeed the future — a high-tech, low-cost alternative to preservation when the structures themselves cannot be saved. Not only that, but laser scanning also allows for a more inclusive approach to preservation.
“We don’t just need to save the Pabst Mansion here in Milwaukee,” Jarosz explains in a phone interview, “we also need to preserve important bridges like the one Chuck’s working on.”
Digital preservation is one way to preserve the bridge, but more recently, Chuck championed a more low-tech approach as well. For the last three weeks, as the demolition team began dissembling the Cobban Bridge, Chuck has faithfully returned to the site to collect stories.
Most days, he’s joined by other residents who are glad for the chance to share a memory or two.
“They tell me about baptisms that happened (alongside the bridge), and graduations, and family reunions,” Chuck says. “In fact, I had a Chippewa County Sheriff’s deputy come by not long ago, and she told me that her husband proposed to her out on the bridge.”
By the time you read this, the Cobban Bridge will be gone, soon to be replaced by a 504-foot concrete girder bridge to be completed in the fall of 2023. Structurally, the new bridge will be wholly superior — capable of safely transporting traffic in both directions. Indeed, it is precisely the bridge that is necessary.
But as Chuck knows better than most, a bridge can do more than connect people with places; it can also connect people with their past. Thankfully, a physical bridge isn’t the only way to make that connection.
Like it or not, it’s time to wave hello to the future and bid farewell to the past.
But thanks to Chuck, we’ve bridged the distance.