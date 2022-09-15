For over a century, if you drove north from Chippewa Falls on Highway 178, you’d see it off to your right: 486 feet of the oldest two-span Pennsylvania overhead truss bridge in the state. The first time I saw the Cobban Bridge, it looked like any other old steel bridge that had seen better days. I remember being momentarily struck by its charm. Maybe I snapped a photo.

What I didn’t do was dedicate years of my life to trying to save it from demolition.