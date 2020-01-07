The following school districts in west-central Wisconsin will have contested school board races. Incumbents are designated (I):
- Augusta: Two seats — Kelsey J. Lee (I), Dudley C. (Joe) Smith (I) and Lynette Livingston.
- Bloomer: Two seats — Milaney Leverson (I), Dan Wubker (I) and Janelle M. Glenn.
- Boyceville: One seat — Nat Timper and Steven B. Olson. Incumbent Steve Bird isn’t seeking re-election.
- Cadott: Two seats — Cedric Boettcher (I), Rebecca Blanchette, Charlotte Seibel, Shawn Spaeth. Incumbent Tony Riley is not seeking re-election.
- Colfax: Three seats — Kenneth Bjork (I), Christie Hill (I), Jodi Kiekhafer (I), Gary Stene and Jaclyn Ackerlund.
- Cornell: Eileen Sikora (I), Stephanie Seidlitz (I) and Josh Schwingle.
- Elk Mound: Three seats — Mark B. Cedarblade (I), Patrick Rhude (I), Timothy Sivertson (I) and Michael Jenson Jr.
- Ladysmith: Four seats (three positions are three-year terms, one is a two-year term) — Jeff Wallin (I), Gerard Schueller (I), Melissa Rudack (I) and Colleen Peters.
- Mondovi: Two seats — Jennifer Bahr, Brandon Bee, Tyler Moy, Tracy Olson and Karl Zacharias. Board president Ron Keys and board treasurer Lisa Heike will not run again.
The Stanley-Boyd and New Auburn school districts could not be reached Tuesday evening after the filing deadline for updated candidate information.