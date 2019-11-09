A new Eau Claire school board member will be chosen in early December, replacing former member Joe Luginbill, who resigned Nov. 1, the school district said in a news release.
Interested community members must send in their applications for the open board position by 4 p.m. Nov. 26.
The online application can be found at the school district’s website: www.ecasd.us/BoardVacancy, at the superintendent’s office at 500 Main St. or by calling 715-852-3002.
Candidates must give a statement up to three minutes long at a Dec. 2, 7 p.m. school board meeting. The board may ask questions; board members plan to pick a new member after candidates give their statements.
The new member will take the oath of office and begin serving on Dec. 4.
The position will last until the next board election in April 2020, according to the district’s website.
The school board has 60 days to fill the vacant board position, board President Eric Torres has said.
Candidates should return applications by the deadline to the superintendent’s office, 500 Main St.; email the application to Meta Miske at mmiske@ecasd.us; or mail applications to Superintendent’s Office, 500 Main Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Board treasurer Luginbill resigned to take another position that will require he split his time between Eau Claire and Washington, D.C., he said. Luginbill has served on the board since June 2015 and is former board president. His term would have ended in April 2021.