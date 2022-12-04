EAU CLAIRE — Following last week’s public outcry over the discontinuation of the Eau Claire Area School District’s Japanese and Hmong language courses, the Eau Claire school board has opted to evaluate the administration’s decision tonight.

According to board documents, in discussing the administration’s changes to the World Languages program, the board may consider overall responsibility of the decision, as well as any procedural and policy-related concerns, during tonight’s meeting.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.