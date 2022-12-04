EAU CLAIRE — Following last week’s public outcry over the discontinuation of the Eau Claire Area School District’s Japanese and Hmong language courses, the Eau Claire school board has opted to evaluate the administration’s decision tonight.
According to board documents, in discussing the administration’s changes to the World Languages program, the board may consider overall responsibility of the decision, as well as any procedural and policy-related concerns, during tonight’s meeting.
If deemed appropriate, the board may act to amend policies or rule on administrative decisions related to board policies, but this is not a given at this time.
The board will also vote to authorize the issuance and sale of $98.6 million bond anticipation notes — the funds promised following the Nov. 8 referendum vote — to go toward the completion of several capital projects across the district.
The school board will meet in person at 7 p.m. tonight in room 137 of the district’s Administration Building, 500 Main St. People can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. Face masks are recommended, but not required, for attendees.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.