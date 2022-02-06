EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board is set to meet today at 7 p.m. in open session in room 137 of the administration building, 500 Main St., Eau Claire.
The board is also expected to meet in closed session at 5 p.m. today at the administration building.
On the meeting agenda:
The board is set to vote to adopt the 2022-23 school calendar. According to the proposed calendar, classes would begin on Sept. 1, 2022 and end on June 6, 2023.
The board is expected to vote to approve or reject two bids from contractors for a fire alarm system replacement at the Prairie Ridge Early Learning facility and a chiller replacement at Northwoods Elementary School, respectively. Both projects are included in the district’s five-year capital project list.
The board is set to consider a request from Kenneth and Kelly Books to detach their property from the Eau Claire school district and attach it to the Elk Mound school district. The board most recently heard petitions in 2020 from families seeking to detach or attach their properties to the school district. School district officials have said that both school districts involved must approve annexation petitions for any change to go into effect. The Elk Mound school board is scheduled to vote on the family’s request on Feb. 21, according to meeting materials. If the request is approved, the Eau Claire school district would forfeit just over $4,000 in real estate taxes, according to meeting materials.
Schools superintendent Mike Johnson is set to discuss the district’s methods of managing its property and equipment; a set of proposed benchmarks to measure how well the school district communicates with the community; and a set of similar benchmarks measuring communication with the school board.
The board will consider approving a resolution in support of We Love Our Public Schools Week from Feb. 21-25.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.