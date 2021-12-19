EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board on Monday is set to discuss data on students’ academic performance in English and language arts, according to meeting materials.
District administrators are slated to present data on those academic subjects, followed by a discussion with school board members.
The board will meet in open session tonight at 7 p.m. Members of the public will have access to attend virtually or by phone. The school board and administrators will meet in person at the administration building, 500 Main St.
The board will meet in closed session at 6:30 p.m. to review “legal advisement for possible litigation,” according to meeting materials. The board will meet in open session at 7 p.m.
Also on the meeting agenda:
The school board is slated to approve a new version of its annual work calendar, adjusting dates for work related to a November 2022 referendum.
Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson is set to discuss several benchmarks the district uses to measure student success, budgeting and financial planning.
The board will discuss 10 resolutions that will be presented at a Jan. 20 meeting of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. Board members have been asked to choose resolutions they’d like to discuss when deciding how the school district’s WASB delegate, school board president Tim Nordin, should vote at the meeting. The ten resolutions involve, among other topics, a one-cent sales tax for school infrastructure, technology and tax relief; broadband internet access; and rehiring retired teachers.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.