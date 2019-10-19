A track and field update at Memorial High School will move forward if the Eau Claire school board on Monday approves a vendor to design the project.
A $250,000 donation will fund new all-weather surface and striping, field electrical outlets and a chain-link fence with gates at Memorial.
The district is recommending Rettler Corporation, a Stevens Point-based design and architecture firm, to design the track and field updates.
Wrapping up the construction in summer of 2020, in time for the 2020-2021 school year to begin, is the district’s goal, said Abby Johnson, district executive director of business services.
“They’ll design and get the architectural layouts done, it’ll go out to bid for a contractor and that’s when the dates will get firmed up for the timeline of the project,” Johnson said Friday.
The district received the $250,000 donation from the Ulrich Trust this summer. The trust was established by former teachers Connie Ulrich and Pat Ulrich.
Connie Ulrich taught in Eau Claire, and Pat Ulrich taught in several Wisconsin districts, schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in July.
Balanced budget expected
A balanced budget is projected for the 2019-20 school year, and a significant drop in the school district’s tax rate, according to a news release from the district.
The district expects a tax rate of $8.28 per $1,000 of equalized value, Johnson said Friday. If approved, it would be 24 cents lower the $8.52 levy approved in 2018 — and mean the owner of a $150,000 home would pay $1,242 in school district property taxes.
“That’s good news if you pay taxes in the city of Eau Claire,” Johnson said.
The school board Monday is slated to discuss the expected 2019-20 tax levy, budget and spending.
The district will receive $63.1 million in general state aid next year, a $2.3 million bump up from this year’s general aid, according to figures from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting:
- The board will consider a resolution to shift 100% of the district’s energy consumption to renewable energy by 2050, and to start energy-efficient projects, including solar energy, beginning in 2020.
- The board will hear an Opening of Schools and Equity Report, involving staffing, enrollment trends, class size and student performance data.