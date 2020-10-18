EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board Monday is set to discuss a possible increase to substitute teacher rates, as well as vote on a new district-wide school visitor policy.
School administration reviews substitute teacher wages annually, and surrounding districts this year have increased substitute wages -- creating obstacles to finding substitute teachers for both teacher and support staff vacancies, according to school district meeting materials.
The Eau Claire school district pays daily substitute teachers $110.40, and long-term substitutes either $201.48 or $232.88 daily, based on their education level, according to school district figures.
Regional school districts that pay higher rates to daily substitute teachers are Colfax, Fall Creek, Menomonie and Elk Mound ($120), Cadott ($119) and Osseo-Fairchild ($115). School districts that pay lower rates to daily substitutes than Eau Claire are Altoona ($110), Chippewa Falls ($100) and Augusta ($100).
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- The board is set to vote on a new school visitor policy. Under the policy, visitors would have to report to the school office before entering any other area; principals or a designee would be responsible for visitors and could exclude visitors from school premises; and during the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors would be required to wear a mask or face covering unless they have a documented medical condition.
- The board is slated to hold an hour-long work session on the evaluation format for assessing the Eau Claire schools superintendent this year.
The board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. The meeting can be joined virtually at tinyurl.com/yy5y6n22 or by visiting the board’s website, go.boarddocs.com/wi/ecasd/Board.nsf/Public, and using the event password: Board.
The public can also join the meeting by downloading the Cisco Webex Meetings app from the Google Play or Apple iOS App Store on a mobile device and logging in with event number: 120 499 8055 and password: Board.
The public can also call in to the meeting by dialing 1-408-418-9388 (not a toll-free call and long distance charges may apply) and entering the event access code: 120 499 8055.
People who want to speak during the meeting’s public comment session must sign up between 6:30 and 6:55 p.m. by joining the meeting to speak with moderators via WebEx or voice chat. If members of the public have any questions or connectivity issues, they should call the superintendent’s office at 715-852-3002.