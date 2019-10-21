The Eau Claire school board will hold three public forums in October and November to gather community input on the nationwide search for the district’s new superintendent.
At the forums, the board will ask the public about characteristics they should look for in a new superintendent.
The community will also be asked how they’d prefer to meet finalist candidates who are invited to Eau Claire in the spring, said Lori Bica, board vice president and chair of the superintendent search committee.
“At this stage the board is writing the position description, what’s going to be used to advertise (the position),” Bica said.
The forums are scheduled for:
Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., at South Middle School, 2115 Mitscher Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 to 8 p.m. at DeLong Middle School, 2000 Vine St.
Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 to 10 a.m. at Northstar Middle School, 2711 Abbe Hill Dr.
To submit comments online, students, families and community members can also complete an anonymous survey. The survey deadline is midnight on Nov. 2. The survey can be found at tinyurl.com/yxc8r6sk.
The survey should take five to 10 minutes to complete. It will not collect names or identifying information, Bica said.
The public can also submit comments by calling 715-852-3070 or by emailing superintendentsearch@ecasd.us.
Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck, who has headed the district since 2012, plans to retire from the district when her contract ends on June 30, 2020, she said last year.
Wisconsin school boards are charged with selecting a new superintendent whenever the position is vacant, according to state law.
The search committee is made up of members of the Eau Claire school board.
The committee plans to begin recruiting in November. An application deadline is planned for Jan. 1, Bica said.
From January through March the board will review applications, pick top candidates and invite some finalists to Eau Claire for onsite interviews, according to a news release from the school district.
The community will have the chance to be directly involved in the search again in the spring, Bica said. Finalists may give presentations or hold question-and-answer sessions in Eau Claire, which may be open to the public.
“That’s really the next time that the community will directly interact in the search process,” Bica said.
The board expects to make a decision for the position in late April. The new superintendent will begin July 1.
Hardebeck was previously assistant superintendent of personnel services at Loudon County Public Schools in Virginia. After meeting several times in closed session starting in November 2018 to discuss Hardebeck’s performance evaluation and contract, the board announced in February it had approved a one-year contract with Hardebeck, lasting until June 2020. Hardebeck said she would retire from the district at that time.