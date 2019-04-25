The search for the missing Eau Claire teen who was last seen swimming with friends Tuesday night in the Chippewa River reached its third day on Thursday.
Eau Claire police spokeswoman Bridget Coit said the Eau Claire Fire Department put search boats in the water at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
On Wednesday, three search boats were launched from the Riverview Park boat landing to head downstream toward the dam. One search boat was launched from the boat landing at Hobbs Ice Arena to head upstream toward the dam.
Coit said the plan Thursday was to search further downstream.
The missing teen has been identified as 17-year-old Williamefipanio G. Hessel.
Hessel attended Eau Claire North High School.
“This is just so tragic,” said Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck. “Our hearts go out to the family; our hearts ache for them.”
Hardebeck said the district has counseling resources in place to help students and staff to deal with the loss.
“When this happens, it just opens up so much emotion,” Hardebeck said.
A Gofundme account was set up by Hessel’s stepsister, which has raised more than $900 by mid-afternoon Thursday.
To visit the website, go to gofundme.com/Chippewa-river-tragedy.
Authorities received a report shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of a person in the water near Domer Park.
Hessel was one of four high school-aged males who went swimming at the cliffs near Domer Park.
Three of the swimmers got out of the water safely but witnesses indicated Hessel went under, authorities said.
Search boats were out Tuesday until 9:30 p.m.