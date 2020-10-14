Hanging Christmas Lights
Buy Now

Mike Weber of Green Oasis hangs Christmas lights on trees from a lift Wednesday along Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Mike Weber of Green Oasis hangs Christmas lights on trees from a lift Wednesday along Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.