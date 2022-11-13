EAU CLAIRE — It won’t snow all week, but it looks like the Chippewa Valley is looking at its first significant storm of the winter season. And it’s just in time for the National Weather Service’s Winter Hazard Awareness Week.
The storm moves into the area Monday and won’t entirely clear the region until Thursday night. According to the NWS, snow showers will begin after noon. Odds of snow rise as the area heads into the evening, potentially creating a slippery rush hour. Less than an inch is expected before nightfall.
About the same amount of snow is expected overnight, before the area gets a bit of a break. But snow returns after 1 p.m. Monday, with less than half an inch during daytime hours.
The region has seen snow already this year — many residents woke Saturday to white rooftops — but not in significant amounts. This will be different, with accumulating snow expected throughout the area.
The National Weather Service forecast is more conservative than some other outlooks, with perhaps a couple inches total. Accuweather.com forecasts “an inch or two” both Tuesday and Wednesday. What they agree on is that it will get cold after the storm moves out.
Friday marks the first real wintry blast of cold air for the season. Friday’s high is expected to be around 19, with an overnight low dropping into single digits.
Fittingly, Monday’s focus in Winter Hazard Awareness Week is winter storms. The basic alerts, winter storm watches and warnings, function in much the same way as thunderstorm watches and warnings during the warmer months.
The big difference? Snow is generally easier to predict than severe weather. A winter storm watch means forecasters expect snow, freezing rain, or sleet to hit an area in the near future. It’s a message to get ready, because wintry weather is on the way.
A winter storm warning, on the other hand, means “severe winter weather conditions are occurring or are imminent.” If the storm hasn’t arrived, it will soon.
Blizzard warnings indicate visibilities of less than a quarter-mile and winds of 35 mph or more. Importantly, blizzard conditions do not require snow to be falling. Blowing snow can on occasion create the same whiteout conditions.
The rarest winter alert is a snow squall warning. Most commonly associated with lake-effect snow, a snow squall is a sudden, heavy snowfall that cuts visibility to near zero. Snow squalls are short-lived, though, with warnings issued for one hour or less.
And almost any storm can bring a significant effect on the wind chill. The combination of cold air temperatures and winds can make it feel much colder, potentially bringing on frostbite in exposed skin within minutes.
Fortunately, that’s not expected in the immediate future. But the combination of an overnight low Friday of about 9 degrees and winds of 10 mph, the wind chill will likely fall below zero for the first time this season.