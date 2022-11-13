Tab2_WinterStorm_WatchWarning.png

This graphic from the National Weather Service explains how winter weather advisories are defined, along with winter storm watches and warnings.

EAU CLAIRE — It won’t snow all week, but it looks like the Chippewa Valley is looking at its first significant storm of the winter season. And it’s just in time for the National Weather Service’s Winter Hazard Awareness Week.

The storm moves into the area Monday and won’t entirely clear the region until Thursday night. According to the NWS, snow showers will begin after noon. Odds of snow rise as the area heads into the evening, potentially creating a slippery rush hour. Less than an inch is expected before nightfall.