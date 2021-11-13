EAU CLAIRE — Winter Awareness Week arrives in Wisconsin beginning Monday. Fittingly, Mother Nature is throwing in her own reminder.
The first measurable snow should arrive in the Chippewa Valley Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expect the snow to arrive after 5 p.m. Saturday, and most should finish falling before 5 a.m. Sunday.
This first significant snowfall won’t be a major storm. While the forecast amounts vary, no one is predicting the kind of first snowfall the region saw in 2020, when 10 inches fell in October. The NWS predicts 2-4 inches of overnight snow, while Accuweather and The Weather Channel think totals will be in the 1-3 inch range.
Wisconsin Emergency Management encourages people to start preparing now for winter weather. The state sees an average of three to six winter storms per season, and temperatures can fall well below zero on the coldest nights.
“Preparing for winter should begin before the first snowflakes fall,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Acting Administrator Greg Engle. “Winter Awareness Week is a great time to brush up on your winter driving skills, get your furnace serviced, and make sure home emergency kits are fully supplied.”
Five quick winter facts from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center
1. The snowiest winter on record for the Eau Claire area was 2018-19, when official measurements counted 73 inches of snow. When you add in snow from late in the year, a remarkable 85.9 inches fell in 2019.
2. There weren’t many snowmen made during the winter of 1957-58. Only 7.9 inches of snow fell on the area that winter.
3. The all-time low for Eau Claire arrived on Jan. 30, 1951, when thermometers hit -45.
4. Two winters tie for the coldest. The mean temperature was only 7.6 degrees in the winters of 1978-79 and 2013-14.
5. It’s not always bone-chilling weather. The mean temperature in the winter of 1997-98 was 26 degrees.