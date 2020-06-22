State Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, announced Monday her reelection campaign for the 10th Senate District seat.
Schachtner has represented northwestern Wisconsin in the Senate since 2018 and previously served as a town supervisor and school board member. She has also served as St. Croix County’s chief medical examiner for almost 10 years and has experience working as a healthcare provider, running a small business and managing a Chamber of Commerce office.
“I think it’s clear that during these times of uncertainty, people are looking for steady leadership that will protect their healthcare access, fight for rural communities and support our state through this public health emergency,” Schachtner said in a news release. “I have a proven record of service and the experience to continue to represent our district well.”
In the Nov. 3 general election, Schachtner will take on the winner of the Aug. 11 Republican primary featuring Rep. Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond and business owner Cherie Link of Somerset.
More information is available at pattyforsenate.com.