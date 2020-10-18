MADISON — State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, has been appointed by Attorney General Josh Kaul to the newly created Wisconsin’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force.
In July, Kaul announced the creation of the MMIW Task Force with the mission of addressing the disparate rates of “abduction homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.” Kaul launched the panel after a bipartisan bill, co-authored by Smith, to create the task force didn't pass this session.
The task force will include tribal leaders, crime victim advocates, law enforcement officials and elected officials.
“I’m fortunate to be a member of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, working alongside community leaders across Wisconsin to address this crisis," Smith said in a news release. “I applaud the tireless work of the advocates who have pushed so hard for so long to help establish this task force. I understand the work does not stop once the task force meetings end — we must continue to press for answers and demand justice.”