Construction continues Monday on the new addition at L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. The center's expansion project includes a 4,000-square-foot fitness center. The basement level is to be reconfigured into a community center for meeting rooms and a community cafe. The goal is for the project to be completed for a May 1 opening. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Latest e-Edition
Trending Now
-
UWEC empties dorm for COVID space
-
Regional electors honored to cast Electoral College ballots
-
'Not a short-term thing': Local PPE makers in it for long run
-
Brad Biggs: It took until Week 14, but the Chicago Bears finally won the way they envisioned in 2020
-
Phoenix Park footbridge to be lit in honor of 115th Fighter Wing pilot