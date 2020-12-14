Senior Center
Construction continues Monday on the new addition at L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. The center's expansion project includes a 4,000-square-foot fitness center. The basement level is to be reconfigured into a community center for meeting rooms and a community cafe. The goal is for the project to be completed for a May 1 opening. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

