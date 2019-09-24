Severe thunderstorms, some capable of producing tornados, hit western Wisconsin Tuesday night.
A tornado touched down between Elk Mound and Chippewa Falls Tuesday night, the Eau Claire Police Department tweeted Tuesday at 8:08 p.m.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a tornado touched down in the town of Wheaton, asking people to stay in their homes while crews responded.
The Elk Mound school district opened the Elk Mound High School for people who needed a place to stay Tuesday night, the district posted on Facebook.
The district stated: "We will keep the doors open until 11 p.m. in the event people need a place to stay tonight ... If families come in, we will immediately post what needs we have."
Several tornado warnings were sent for Eau Claire County by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. The most recent warning was cancelled after 9 p.m., according to Eau Claire County Emergency Management.
At 8:59 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Augusta, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour, according to the NWS.
The NWS warned residents of the area to take cover in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a building.