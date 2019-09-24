Severe thunderstorms, some capable of producing tornados, hit western Wisconsin Tuesday night.
A tornado touched down between Elk Mound and Chippewa Falls Tuesday night, the Eau Claire Police Department tweeted Tuesday at 8:08 p.m.
Several tornado warnings were sent for Eau Claire County by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. The most recent warning was cancelled after 9 p.m., according to Eau Claire County Emergency Management.
At 8:59 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Augusta, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour, according to the NWS.
The NWS warned residents of the area to take cover in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a building.